Hozier, Luke Combs, Sabrina Carpenter to headline 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Hozier at Maggie Mae’s Gibson Lounge

The Austin City Limits Music Festival unveiled its lineup this week, and no matter your musical preference, there is something for just about everyone.

Hozier, Luke Combs, Cage the Elephant, Sabrina Carpenter, the Strokes, Doechii, Doja Cat and T-Pain are among the A-list names headlining the 2025 edition of the festival. The first weekend of which kicks off Oct. 3 in Austin’s Zilker Park.

Other acts spread across the festival’s nine stages include Empire of the Sun, Rilo Kiley, Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Wet Leg, Mk.Gee, LA LOM and Olivia Dean.

Additionally, Dr. Dog, King Princess, Japanese Breakfast, Car Seat Headrest, Phantogram, Passion Pit, Lucius and MJ Lenderman are scheduled to perform. You can view the full line-up here.

In keeping with ACL Fest tradition, there’s also no lack of Texas-bred talent sprinkled throughout the line-ups. There’s Arlington-born pop star Maren Morris headlining weekend one, and other North Texas-tied artists making an appearance at this year’s festival include Dallas singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey and Dallas native Johnny Stimson.

Tickets (three-day general admission; three-day general admission+; three-day VIP and three-day platinum options) for the festival’s two weekends are on sale now.

Tickets will be offered with all fees and shipping costs included up front. A portion of each ticket sale goes to the Austin Parks Foundation.

The 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, Austin. Weekend One: Oct. 3-5; Weekend Two: Oct. 10-12.

General admission for each weekend is sold out, with additional tiers for each weekend ranging in price from $345 to $5,710. All tickets for both weekends are on sale now.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).