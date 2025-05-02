Homegrown Music Show: Shelley Q, Bencjones, Luke Herbert

This week’s show heard “MISSIN’ MYSELF” from Dezi 5–one of the more raw, emotion-driven tracks from his latest album DIRTY LAUNDRY. See the new video for the track on Dezi 5’s Instagram page.

New tracks on the KXT airwaves included the moody Americana ballad “bummertown” by Weatherford native Van Darien and the upbeat groovy track “Moving Time” by Dallas artist The Paul James Project.

Shelley Q

Making her KXT debut this week with her first original song release, “The Stand,” Shelley Q’s breakout vocal performance is as haunting as it is compelling. The song is a daring pop-rock ballad about facing struggles alone and emerging unbreakable. The track starts with voice and piano alone, and gradually builds into a powerful anthem.

The Australian-born Dallas-based artist is a force to be reckoned with–as not only a performer through music, but as an actress who just starred in the feature film “1 Million Followers,” a modern thriller directed by Harvey Lowry (“Watchmen”, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).

Bencjones

The latest single from Fort Worth songwriter Bencjones, “Violet,” got a spin on the show this week, showcasing the out-of-the-box alt-rocker who encompasses soul, pop, blues and country into a unique style that’s all his own.

Check out his recent flurry of in-depth interviews from the past month, including Fort Worth Magazine, the Fort Worth Roots Podcast, the Jerry Jonestown Massacre Podcast, and The Funky Panther Podcast.

Mark you calendar for the release of his album All We Really Needed Was A Chance on June 13 at The Post with support from Ryker Hall, Dave Cave and Reagan Beard.

Luke Herbert

McKinney artist Luke Herbert blends alt-pop, indie rock, and singer-songwriter intimacy into a sound that’s both emotionally rich and sonically immersive. His debut album Forever Came Too Soon, which drops everywhere today, was entirely self-written, produced, and performed—crafted as a meditation on loss, impermanence, and the fragility of connection.

Herbert’s journey includes time as an in-house producer for Cash Money West in LA, but it’s his return to Dallas—and the honesty of starting over—that defines his voice now.

“This is music for anyone who’s ever held onto something too tightly, or watched it slip away too soon.”

The Homegrown Music Show – 5/1/25

“The Stand” – Shelley Q

“2nd Cousin” – De Oro

“bummertown” – Van Darien

“MISSIN’ MYSELF” – Dezi 5

“Lavender Lemonade”(feat. King Kie) – Cure For Paranoia

“Waves” – DAMOYEE

“Violet” – Bencjones

“Moving Time” – The Paul James Project

“Super Scary” – dvd

“Canela” – DEZORAH

“shake” – Flowerbed

“Vails” – Sur Duda

“Halo” – Luke Herbert

“High” – Ireland

“Breathe” — Mitchell Ferguson

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.