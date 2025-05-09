Homegrown Music Show: Sean Foster, Clint Niosi, The Vintage Yell

This week’s show kicked off with Mitchell Ferguson‘s “Drink A Beer,” and he will be headlining this Saturday May 10 at The Kessler in Oak Cliff, with support from Harper Grace.

We also heard “CROSSROADS” by Angel White, from his recent release GHOST OF THE WEST: THE ALBUM. Catch him live next week May 17 at Fortunate Son in Garland for the Red Headed Stranger Fringe Concert Series, celebrating 50 years of Willie Nelson’s album that was recorded in Garland.

Our opening artists for the show this week have something in common: Both Ferguson and White will be playing Posty’s Travelin’ Tailgate today May 9 at AT&T Stadium (Globe Life Field Lot N) before Post Malone’s “Big Ass Stadium Tour” with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. Tailgate is from 12pm-6pm, the event is completely free and open to the public with no purchase of concert tickets necessary.

Dallas artist Chole Jobin‘s song “Empty House” got a spin this week, ahead of her set May 25 at Far Out Dallas for Kitchen Studios’ 30th anniversary party. Mark your calendar for June 14 at Tulips FTW in Fort Worth, where she’ll be on the lineup alongside Ella Red, Gracen Wynn, Lia Graham and Corina Grove for KXT Presents Women of DFW.

New music from Denton band The Danny Conrad Jamboree got airplay with week with “Po’ Boy,” from their new album Indulged. See them live next Saturday May 17 at Harvest House with Sorensic.

We heard “Accidents” by John Buffalo ahead of his show May 24 at The Kessler, and “Pony Girl” by Darstar ahead of their set May 17 at Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival, where Saturday’s headliners include The Revivalists, Cold War Kids, Sugar Ray, and Spin Doctors.

“Bishop” from Fort Worth shoegaze band trauma ray‘s phenomenal album Chameleon got a spin ahead of one of their only North Texas shows–May 20 at Granada Theater in Dallas, supporting Deafheaven.

Closing out the show, KXT got to premiere Dallas artist Rafa‘s new single “MAMÁ QUÉ HICISTE,” in honor of his mom for Mother’s Day. Rafa says it’s the most he’s used his Northen Mexican roots in a song, and the song’s artwork features a photo of his mother.

Sean Foster

North East Texas songwriter Sean Foster bares his soul in “Let the River Take Me,” a taste from his upcoming debut album The Pilgrim Sketches–set to release May 16.

Catch his album release show this Saturday May 10 at AllGood Cafe, where he will have physical copies–CDs and vinyls–a lifelong dream realized. Show starts at 7pm with Laura Harrell opening.

Clint Niosi

Fort Worth artist Clint Niosi’s brand new single “Climbing the Walls” gives a peek into the complex EP he’s been working on, Metamorphosis.

Born from his original score and four haunting songs written for Hip Pocket Theatre’s fall production of Kafka’s classic novella “Metamorphosis,” this new EP transforms the live performance into a fully realized studio experience. With his band fleshing out the material, The Metamorphosis EP captures the absurdity, tension, and existential horror of Kafka’s world—now reimagined as a wild, sonic journey.

Catch the experience live at the EP release show Thursday May 29 at The Wild Detectives in Bishop Arts, with support from Atom & Eve. He’ll also play Saturday May 31 at Hip Pocket Theater in Fort Worth.

The Vintage Yell

Fort Worth band The Vintage Yell just released “good 4 u” yesterday, their cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s song with an Adele-style sensibility and gritty Texas guitar.

Check them out next week May 17 at the Lakeside Music Series in Flower Mound, and mark your calendar for their EP release party June 29 at The Post in Fort Worth.

The Homegrown Music Show – 5/8/25

“Drink a Beer” – Mitchell Ferguson

“CROSSROADS” – Angel White

“good 4 u” – The Vintage Yell

“Let The River Take Me” – Sean Foster

“I Can See It Now” – Liberty Cowan

“That’s How I Got To Memphis” – Charley Crockett

“Climbing the Walls” – Clint Niosi

“Empty House” – Chloe Jobin

“Po’ Boy” – The Danny Conrad Jamboree

“Accidents” – John Buffalo

“Pony Girl” – Darstar

“Bishop” – trauma ray

“MAMÁ QUÉ HICISTE” – Rafa

“Malos Modales” – Ceci Ceci

“Valuation” – Clayton Serafy

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.