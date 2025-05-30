Homegrown Music Show: Kendall Brown, Ego Jones, Stone Buffalo

This week’s show included “Cleanse” by Grand Prairie artist Amari Amore, ahead of her set June 12 at Club Dada in Deep Ellum, supporting Hotel De Nova and Los Beckleys.

We heard “Sleep Tight” by Arlington songwriter Andrew Delaney, from his latest album Animals! On The Moon! Plus the world premiere of unreleased track “Natural High” by Dallas production duo Silver Skylarks featuring Ronnie Laws, Uncle Roy and Spice.

“The Basement” by Fort Worth artist Court Hoang got a spin ahead of his album release show next month, June 21 at Tge Post in Fort Worth with support from The Fault Lines and Garrett Owen.

Kendall Brown

Canton artist Kendall Brown’s brand new single “Different People Are Different” brought a whimsy to the airwaves last night, as the second single from his upcoming debut studio album Earth Tones.

Brown writes songs that mix pop melodies with folk influences and a touch of clever humor. His lyrics often reflect life’s contrasts—there’s hope in the heavy moments, a bit of lightness in the reflective ones, and his takes on modern love usually come with a thoughtful twist.

The album is set to release June 20, and you can check him out live for his album release party June 21 at Lee Harvey’s in Dallas.

Ego Jones

Ego Jones is a five-piece indie/psych-rock band from Dallas, formed by friends who met in the jazz program at the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts in 2020. Their latest single, “The Line,” is one of two new tracks leading up to their third full-length album, set for release on July 4.

Self-produced and mixed by the band, the track was recorded live with added overdubs. Lyrically, it reflects on a complicated friendship marked by difficult choices and lingering hope for reconciliation. Ego Jones will be performing across Texas throughout July.

Stone Buffalo

Stone Buffalo is a four-piece rock band from Fort Worth, formed in 2024. Known for their collaborative writing process, the band rehearses extensively in their rehearsal space, focusing on crafting authentic, live-instrument-driven music.

They released their debut single in July 2024, followed by another in November, and most recently dropped “Heartbreaker” in May 2025. With three more songs in the works and plans to start performing live this year, Stone Buffalo continues to build momentum in the local music scene.

The Homegrown Music Show – 5/29/25

“Different People Are Different” – Kendall Brown

“Manifest” – Field Division

“Cleanse” – Amari Amore

“Heartbreaker” – Stone Buffalo

“Roswell” – King Clam

“The Basement” – Court Hoang

“Sleep Tight” – Andrew Delaney

“Waiting Game” – Wesley Geiger

“The Caterpillar Song” – Sarah Savage

“The Line” – Ego Jones

“I Know You Stranger” – Bubby

“For Healing” – Dead Flowers

“Natural High” – Silver Skylarks

“Sides” – Juno Uno

“Cycles” – Danksy

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.