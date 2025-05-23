Homegrown Music Show: Kayley Ryan, Van Full of Nuns, ManifestiV

This week’s show kicked off with the new synth-pop track “Mood (Happiness in Motion)” from Fort Worth band Stereo Friend, followed by similarly uplifting song “Life Can Be” by Dallas artist Kinsley August.

Catch Kinsley August live this Saturday May 24 at Craft & Growler in Dallas, supporting Chicago psych rock band Daisychain’s “She’s A Freak” tour.

21-year old Denton singer-songwriter Micah Talley got a spin of her new single “Stolen” on the show this week, a song about finding peace in the truth and moving on with grace.

We heard “Serotonin” by Oak Cliff band Los Beckleys, ahead of their show this Saturday May 24 at Ruins in Deep Ellum, with Inner View, Los Animales Del Sur and Rose Corpse.

Headlining this Saturday is John Buffalo May 24 at The Kessler in Oak Cliff, and we heard Dallas-based supporting act Jon22‘s song “Everything” ahead of the KXT Presents show.

Kayley Ryan

Fort Worth songwriter and Star Wars fan Kayley Ryan’s latest heart-wrenching single, “Forfeit,” draws inspirations from the series’ tragic love story between Padmé and Anakin, from Padmé’s point of view.

Catch her next Tuesday May 27 at McFlys Pub in Fort Worth for a live recording of a podcast interview with Fort Worth Roots (5:30pm – 7:00pm).

Van Full of Nuns

The latest single “Watch It Burn” from the pop punk group Van Full of Nuns got a spin on the show this week. Catch them live at POP PUNKS NOT DEAD FEST on June 6 & June 7 in Buda, TX.

June 6 is the pre-party, including a $300-cash-prize beer pong tournament and pop punk karaoke featuring Van Full of Nuns as the backing band for karaoke participants.

ManifestiV

The new single “Alpha Intelligence” from visual-kei industrial-metal band ManifestiV may be the heaviest played on the Homegrown Music Show so far. (Visual kei is a style influenced by Japanese musicians that focuses on extravagant stage presence.) The single’s a taste of upcoming album Universe 25.

The power couple behind the band, Paragraph and Lillith Taylor, met while studying for mortuary school in 2011 in Dallas, and formed the band in 2014. Universe 25 was created while they’ve been in Asia, with most of the lyrics penned in Japan, and most of the music written in Thailand.

The album is set to drop this Fall.

The Homegrown Music Show – 5/22/25

“Mood (Happiness in Motion)” – Stereo Friend

“Life Can Be” – Kinsley August

“Out Of My Mind” – little image

“Stolen” – Micah Talley

“Serotonin” – Los Beckleys

“Fuego” – 2nd Self

“Forfeit” – Kayley Ryan

“Everything” – Jon22

“Don’t You Remember” – Chammeili

“Highway To The Stars” – The Sink Tones

“For You” – Kobraveil

“Watch It Burn” – Van Full of Nuns

“Alpha Intelligence” – ManifestiV

“Victorious” – Hedras

“I’ve Got Guns” – Mary and the Matrix

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.