Homegrown Music Show: Blue Babe, Cameron Smith, Lushreds

Brand new single “Sunkissed” by KXT Homegrown Music Month artist Sunrise Academy kicked off the Homegrown music Show this week, bringing an early Summer vibe to the hour.

We heard Dallas songstress Corina Grove‘s song “I’ve Been Here Before,” ahead of her show on June 6 at Texas Music Revolution, where headlining artists include Flatland Calvary, DAWES, and The Wilder Blue. Also catch her June 14 at Tulips FTW for KXT Presents Women of DFW Showcase.

“Ride Or Die (feat. Electrophunk)” by Ishi got a spin this week, and catch him live tonight May 16 at ‘Til Midnight at the Nasher, a free community event where he’ll be joined by House of Frequencies to provide music 6:30PM – 10:00PM. The night will close with and outdoor screening of Mamma Mia!

Dallas artist Frankie Leonie‘s latest single “Blue Moon” was on the show, ahead of her set this weekend May 17 for the Red-Headed Stranger Fringe Series, part of the larger 50th anniversary of Willie Nelson’s Red-Headed Stranger album celebration in downtown Garland. The Fringe Series includes 9 local acts, including Angel White, Evan Boyer, Remy Reilly, Ottoman Turks and more.

The Jon Young Band from Stephenville got a spin of their song “Hard Times” from their latest album Apokalypsis ahead of Jon Young’s set this Saturday May 17 at Rhinestone Saloon in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

“Who Is On The Outside (feat. ItsErnie)” by Fort Worth rock band The Troumatics premiered on the show this week, before their set This Saturday May 17 at WataugaFest Battle of the Bands.

We heard Sherman artist Carly Tate‘s song “Static” this week, ahead of her set tonight May 16 at Klyde Warren Park for the Dallas Sounds Amplified Series, put on by the Dallas Music Office.

Blue Babe

Blue Babe, the passion project of Dallas native Erin Renfro, made her KXT debut with her new single “No Good (I Try)” premiering on the Homegrown Music Show.

The project started in 2022 while Renfro was living in Berlin, Germany. She draws from her pop-punk and emo roots, blending raw emotion with infectious energy. Stream it everywhere now.

Cameron Smith

Fort Worth folk Americana artist Cameron Smith’s new song “The Way Life Ought To Be (feat. Presley Haile)” premiered on the show this week, marking the first single from his forthcoming album Gold & Rust–a soon to be told epic tale of light and dark.

Smith says he wrote the song a few years ago when he was drinking too much, and knew something needed to change. The song paints a picture of hope, lending itself to be an anthem for overcoming the forces that bring us down.

Catch him live next week May 21 at Grackle Art Gallery and May 23 at Magnolia Motor Lounge, both in Fort Worth.

Lushreds

15 year-old producer Lushreds made his KXT debut with his latest single “Stars” this week on the Homegrown Music Show. Born in Dallas and raised in Toyko, where he studied jazz piano with professional touring musician Philip Woo.

While his lighter house tracks still carry jazzy notes from his Japanese roots, Dallas has inspired a more gritty, bass-forward sound in more recent works–both styles live in his two latest releases, “Stars” and “I’m Making You.” Stream his new music everywhere now.

The Homegrown Music Show – 5/15/25

“Sunkissed” – Sunrise Academy

“Civic” – Andy Yu

“Same Day” – Robyn Harris

“No Good (I Try)” – Blue Babe

“I’ve Been Here Before” – Corina Grove

“Ride or Die (feat. Electrophunk)” – Ishi

“The Way Life Ought To Be” – Cameron Smith

“Blue Moon” – Frankie Leonie

“Hard Times” – The Jon Young Band

“Who Is On the Outside (feat ItsErnie)” – The Troumatics

“WATERFALL (feat. Anajah)” – Pink Contrails

“Static” – Carly Tate

“Stars” – Lushreds

“Temptations (Zannen Remix)” – Kaash Paige

“Drown” – Tela Bella

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.