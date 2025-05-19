Denver William’s latest EP Let It Ride drops in funky town at The Post

Denver Williams & the Gas Money celebrated the release of their new EP Let It Ride (Part One) with a packed show at The Post in Fort Worth on Saturday night.
Denver Williams started his first band as a teenager and has had multiple bands over the years. His current band is not only Williams’ vision, but it’s supported by a tight and highly-skilled village that builds it with him.
Let It Ride (Part One) is a 5-song collection that dreams new sounds for the band—a departure from Williams’ critically-acclaimed, alt-pop-centric album The Blooming Eye from 2021.
As the recordings evolve, so does the live presentation. The set at The Post saw percussionist Ian Brothers adding new layers of sound to the stage, including using a bow on a vibraphone that added some psych stylings.
The set also included guest appearances singing along with Williams, including Tommy Luke (who played a set earlier in the night), BK Lovell, and Jana Renée—the artist who handmade the Gas Money puppets for the “Hundred Dollar Bill” music video.
Alongside the EP, the title track “Let It Ride” features an award-winning music video (Fort Worth Weekly Awards) produced by Make Something Beautiful at the Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth.
Stream the EP now and catch Denver Williams & the Gas Money live again June 7 at The Cicada in Fort Worth with Mean Motor Scooter and The Troumatics.
