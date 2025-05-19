Denver William’s latest EP Let It Ride drops in funky town at The Post

The man himself Denver Williams at his latest EP release party – LET IT RIDE (PART ONE). Photo: Jessica Waffles

Denver Williams & the Gas Money celebrated the release of their new EP Let It Ride (Part One) with a packed show at The Post in Fort Worth on Saturday night.

Denver Williams started his first band as a teenager and has had multiple bands over the years. His current band is not only Williams’ vision, but it’s supported by a tight and highly-skilled village that builds it with him.

Let It Ride (Part One) is a 5-song collection that dreams new sounds for the band—a departure from Williams’ critically-acclaimed, alt-pop-centric album The Blooming Eye from 2021.

As the recordings evolve, so does the live presentation. The set at The Post saw percussionist Ian Brothers adding new layers of sound to the stage, including using a bow on a vibraphone that added some psych stylings.

The set also included guest appearances singing along with Williams, including Tommy Luke (who played a set earlier in the night), BK Lovell, and Jana Renée—the artist who handmade the Gas Money puppets for the “Hundred Dollar Bill” music video.

Alongside the EP, the title track “Let It Ride” features an award-winning music video (Fort Worth Weekly Awards) produced by Make Something Beautiful at the Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth.

Stream the EP now and catch Denver Williams & the Gas Money live again June 7 at The Cicada in Fort Worth with Mean Motor Scooter and The Troumatics.

Denver Williams & the Gas Money at The Post. (left to right on stage) Morris Holdahl, Nathan Walters, Denver Williams, Peter Wierenga, Ian Brothers, Zach Mayo. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Front row for Denver Williams & the Gas Money. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tommy Luke (right) hopped up to sing with Williams, painting a picture of bromance over a decade in the making. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Zach Mayo (right) laying down lead guitar as the band gets in the groove. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Events like record releases are special opportunities, as they usually seem to be a mini-reunion of friends. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nathan Walters on bass as part of the Gas Money at The Post. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“I can hardly wait, it’s all comin’ my way,” – Denver Williams, “Hundred Dollar Bill.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jana Renée sang the title track “Let It Ride” on stage with Denver Williams & the Gas Money at The Post. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Prolific songwriter Denver Williams at The Post. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ian Brothers (in the back corner of the stage) made some incredible sounds using a bow on a vibraphone that added some psych to the set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The set list included songs from across Denver Williams’ career, the oldest being written when he was 19 years old. Photo: Jessica Waffles

All smiles at the LET IT RIDE (PART ONE) EP release. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tommy Luke played a set before the Gas Money at The Post (featuring Dippy the Dawg sitting like a good boy on stage). Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tommy Luke’s Fort Worth roots lend well to his earthy timbre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.