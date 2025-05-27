Dallas producer Tre Nagella fashions a “Sonic ID” for FIFA World Cup 2026

Producer Tre Nagella sits in a studio. Photo: Courtesy North Texas FIFA World Cup ’26 Organizing Committee

In less than a year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will dropkick its way into North Texas.

While what the game will look like is a given, what will it sound like?

Thanks to Grammy-winning, Dallas-based producer Tre Nagella, we know. The North Texas FIFA World Cup ’26 Organizing Committee recently revealed Nagella’s “Sonic ID,” a project spread across all 16 Host Cities throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada, and which is meant to give a sonic flavor of each city to those attending matches.

“It’s an exciting honor to be selected to create the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Sonic ID for my hometown of Dallas,” Nagella said in a statement. “It was my job to incorporate the original FIFA World Cup theme with the identity and sound of the city, so I chose to integrate and blend together elements of country, hip-hop, R&B, modern and futuristic sounds to represent what the North Texas area is as a diverse metropolitan city.”

Per press materials from the organizing committee, the Sonic ID will feature prominently at live events leading up to the tournament itself, online and during the games at AT&T Stadium. Nine FIFA World Cup 26 matches will be hosted in Arlington, including a semi-final match.



“We’re proud of what Tre Nagella was able to produce for the Dallas Sonic ID, and believe through this sound it will showcase the perfect representation of the North Texas region to the rest of the globe during FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Monica Paul, North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee President, in a statement.

The Dallas Sonic ID is also available to stream or download via Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).