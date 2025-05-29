Close out AAPI month with these 6 North Texas artists

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month — a time to uplift the voices of artists whose stories and sounds reflect the beautiful diversity of our communities. North Texas is home to a growing wave of talent rooted in cultures spanning the Pacific, and this year, KXT is shining a light on six local musicians whose music cuts through the noise.

Kazunori Tanaka

A masterful trumpeter originally from Tokyo, Kazunori Tanaka (known in Japan as 田中一徳 ) brings technical brilliance and emotional depth to every performance. A joy to watch perform as he pushes in his craft and walks paths forged by people like his favorite trumpeter Roy Hargrove–who was based in Dallas.

Tanaka came to North Texas to pursue his master’s degree at UNT in 2016, to experience how UNT trained legendary trumpeters such as Frank Greene (high-note trumpeting), Dan Fornero (Elton John, Phil Collins) and Gary Grant (Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston). Since graduating, Tanaka has become a pillar of the local music scene, collaborating with Dallas heavyweights like Shaun Martin, Frank Moka, and RC Williams.

His technical precision and expressive playing have made him a go-to for fusion, jazz, and neo-soul ensembles. Whether performing at the Blue Note Tokyo or the Hollywood Bowl (he’s done both), his tone is unmistakable and inspired.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Kazunori Tanaka Quartet Tuesday night residency @ The Free Man (Deep Ellum) Next show June 3 @ 7:00pm-10:00pm

Rosy L

Rosy L has quietly carved out a space for herself in the North Texas music scene with her gentle, heartfelt acoustic performances and deeply personal lyrics that often center around mental health. A proud Laotian-American, she weaves elements of her culture into her music by singing in Lao, introducing new audiences to the language and experiences of a country many may not know well.

Since releasing her first songs in 2020, Rosy has amassed over a million Spotify streams and performed at festivals like Sabaidee Fest in Los Angeles, Artsgoggle in Fort Worth, and the Mid-Autumn Festival at Asia Times Square. Her music is honest and healing, and she brings a sweet energy to every stage she graces.

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 6 – Fort Worth Water Lantern Festival @ Panther Island Pavilion (Fort Worth) 7:30pm

June 29 – Dallas Hemp Company (Dallas) 12:15pm-2:15pm

Court Hoang

Court Hoang is a Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter whose music radiates emotional depth and introspection. Deeply connected to his Vietnamese heritage, Hoang spent time living in a village outside of Hanoi—an experience that shaped the raw, heartfelt songwriting found on his debut album Taking Sides. The album was recorded on a laptop using a $20 guitar, capturing a stripped-down vulnerability that still resonates today.

His later work, including the high-production Compass Rose, showcases his evolving sound, while recent explorations in live-looping, beatboxing, and electric guitar signal a bold new creative direction. Court’s collaboration with the Mansfield Philharmonic on the song “12:47am” reflects his knack for blending genres in a way that feels both cinematic and sincere.

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 21 @ The Post – Album Release Party w/ Garrett Owen and The Fault Lines (Fort Worth) 8:00pm

Jessica Maeve

Armed with a ukulele and a fabulous voice, Dallas-based Filipina artist Jessica Maeve challenges expectations with intricate arrangements and genre-spanning performances. Her sets might include anything from classical pieces to rock covers, and of course some soul-stirring original music.

Maeve received her degree in music education from BYU – Idaho and taught students how to sing and read music in the choirs she directed. She performs locally and runs her own music studio for ukulele, but is not limited to just singing and playing the uke–she also plays piano, guitar, and violin.

You may have heard her song “Frankenstein” premiere on the KXT Homegrown Music Show, and she recently took home first place in the International Ukulele Contest’s Solo Vocal category. She is currently recording her debut album.

Edward Desabelle

Dallas native Edward Desabelle fronts the bluesy, soulful rock band Desabelle, drawing inspiration from legends like Jimi Hendrix, Norah Jones, and his own Filipino heritage. His gravelly, expressive voice is the kind that makes audiences pause mid-conversation—and listen. Desabelle’s music blends thoughtful lyricism with a raw, improvisational energy born from late-night jam sessions and countless live gigs across the city.

He got his musical start while studying physics at UT Dallas, finding music to be his emotional release and creative escape. Whether it’s his blues-tinged originals, playing guitar with his teeth, or a spontaneous cover of “Come Down” by Anderson .Paak on a street corner in Bishop Arts, Desabelle channels something timeless with every performance.

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 30 @ Henry’s Majestic (Dallas) 7:00pm

June 27 @ Three Links (Deep Ellum) 1:00pm-4:00pm

Patrick Pombuena

Arlington’s own Patrick Pombuena is a powerhouse performer, equally comfortable on saxophone, guitar, bass, or piano. A proud Filipino-American, Patrick wears many hats in the DFW music scene: he’s a core member of the funk-soul fusion group Artemis Funk, plays with Bar Stool Brothers, and also leads the Patrick Pombuena Community Orchestra—a rotating ensemble of DFW musicians brought together to connect, collaborate, and elevate the local scene.

The latter is his newest project, which has helped him toward his goal of being a full-time musician.

“The obstacle I kept running into [with other bands] is that I kept having to turn down gigs because not everyone’s available,” Pombuena explained. “Saying no to a gig is counterproductive. The orchestra gives me the flexibility to say yes to opportunities and then find musicians available. Some of them may have never met before; with each show it’s never the same because everybody brings their own personality.”

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 11 @ Truth Vinyl w/ Community Orchestra (Arlington)-. 8:30pm-10:00pm

July 12 @ Harvest at the Masonic w/ Community Orchestra (McKinney) 7:30pm-11:00pm

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

