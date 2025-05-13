Breanna Nix advances to top 3 on ‘American Idol,’ returns to Denton for parade and concert Wednesday

Breanna Nix sings her way to the top 3 on American Idol on Monday. Photo: Christopher Willard/Disney

Denton singer Breanna Nix advanced to the top 3 in the current season of American Idol on Monday night. She’ll be coming home to Denton this Wednesday for a parade and live concert on the downtown Square — all to be filmed for the grand finale on May 18.

Nix’s hometown celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with a parade through downtown Denton. The parade route will start on McKinney Street and head down Elm Street, then go around the Square on Hickory, Locust and Oak streets.

The festivities will continue with a free concert featuring Nix at 7 p.m. outside the Discover Denton Visitor Center.

Nix secured her spot in the Top 3 on Monday night’s Disney episode by performing “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” from The Parent Trap and “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan.

On Sunday’s episode, contestants performed one Disney song and one song dedicated to a maternal figure. Nix performed “Reflection” from Mulan, followed by “Like My Mother Does” by Lauren Alaina.

American Idol judge Carrie Underwood described Nix’s performance as “so beautiful.”

Also this week, several local businesses will be offering discounts and special menu items, including Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream with a new flavor and tasting with Nix on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

