A new twist on live hip-hop prompts dancing in the streets at Reveller’s Hall in Bishop Arts

Branoofunck holding it down at Revelers Hall in Bishop Arts for their Thursday night residency. Photo: Jessica Waffles

​Every Thursday night, Revelers Hall in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District pulses with the electrifying rhythms of Branoofunck—a dynamic duo redefining the live hip-hop experience. From 10 PM to 1 AM, the pair blend hip hop beats and dance jams with live percussion, creating an immersive soundscape.

The group is the brainchild of two Dallas artists: DJ Menace, a Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer with decades of experience behind the decks, and Medrick “Medz” Greely, a versatile drummer known for his dynamic live energy and deep musicality. Together, they fuse the essence of old-school hip-hop with live instrumentation—Menace spins iconic records and cuts sharp transitions, while Medz lays down thick, funk-infused drum grooves in real time.

DJ Menace’s career spans multiple eras of hip-hop and includes collaborations with major national acts. His sharp technical skills and reverence for the genre’s foundational sounds make him a staple in Dallas’ music history. Meanwhile, Greely brings a background not just in hip-hop, but also funk, soul, and jazz—his drumming style adding a raw, organic pulse to each performance.

Their Thursday night residency at Revelers Hall—an eclectic venue known for its nightly live music and intimate vibe—has become a weekly pilgrimage for music lovers, dancers, and Dallas locals looking for something real. More than just a show, each Branoofunck set feels like a celebration: an analog love letter to hip-hop’s golden age, reimagined for the now. Find them making people dance every Thursday night until June 27 in Bishop Arts. You can also catch them on Sundays at Armoury DE.

Good vibes at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Revelers Hall as seen from the street. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Branoofunck won the kit & the ones and twos. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Revelers Hall has live music 7 nights a week. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The cigar shops nearby often create a warm cigar-smoking atmosphere outside Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dancers enjoy the hip hop mashups of Branoofunck. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Revelers Hall has supported live music artists since they opened their doors over 6 years ago. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The weather might’ve been a little humid, but still good Spring weather for outside hanging in Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.