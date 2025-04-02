Women artists take center stage at Spring exhibition in Fort Worth

Spring gallery visitors enjoyed the collection curated by Arrt Dept. at The Pool. Photo: Jessica Waffles

On March 29, The Pool Near Southside Community Gallery transformed into a space of vibrant artistic expression with “Spring – An Exhibition in Sight and Sound.”

Presented by Arrt Dept. and The Near Southside, the one-night-only event coincided with Fort Worth Art Dealers Association’s Spring Gallery Night, bringing together a curated selection of visual and musical artists in a celebration of growth, renewal, and femininity.

Featuring the works of Mariell Guzman, Katayoun Hosseinrad, Taraka Larson, Erika Duque Scully, and Jessica Vollrath, the exhibition showcased an array of paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces that explored themes of awakening and transformation. The diverse range of styles—from Guzman’s bold colors to Vollrath’s introspective compositions—offered plenty for attendees to explore and appreciate. With Fort Worth’s art scene continuing to grow, events like these provide valuable platforms for artists to connect with new audiences and collectors.

Curated by Cole and Raef Payne, “Spring” marked a return for the couple to Fort Worth’s art scene after years of work in immersive event production on the coasts. Their new venture, Arrt Dept., aims to create impactful experiential events that blend fine art with interactive elements.

Singer-songwriter Molly Chapin provided the evening’s live music, delivering a set that blended covers with original compositions. Her performance had moments of warmth and depth—particularly during her rendition of “In My Solitude,” and her original pieces “Make Your Bed” and “Demise.” Catch a full-original set April 4 inside The Limbo Room at Ruins in Deep Ellum, alongside Dev Lee Miller and Pappy Check.

Molly Chapin’s voice floated like a feather through the gallery at The Pool. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Complimentary drinks by Denton’s Goldenroot Ginger Beer was provided at the event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People appreciated the atmosphere and art at The Pool. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kristen McCurdy’s gorgeous arrangements sprinkled the space, combining florals with fruits for dynamic compositions. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fishdetail of Katayoun Hosseinrad’s piece. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Katayoun Hosseinrad’s piece was a standout in the show, reflecting the role of women in the household. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Below the table were dozens of female figures with pearl tears. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The show was packed with attendees enjoying art. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mariell Guzman creates vivid, surreal landscapes that evoke the tension between chaos and harmony. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

