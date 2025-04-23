The Wild Detectives & Deep Vellum celebrate 11 years strong in Bishop Arts

The South African Heritage Ensemble provided a slice of ancestral music that fits the vibe at The Wild Detectives perfectly. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Wild Detectives and Deep Vellum Books celebrated its 11th Anniversary Party Weekend in Bishop Arts with a lineup that captured the essence of their mission: blending literature, music, and community into something greater than the sum of its parts.

The South African Heritage Ensemble brought rhythm and movement to the backyard space with a vibrant, jazz-infused set. Afterward, guests listened to a conversation between Mexican feminist, identity and history writer Carmen Boullosa and groundbreaking queer, feminist and political poet Eileen Myles.

Outside in front, you might’ve encountered “Bolaño, Come Back Home,” a poetic walk through Oak Cliff led by Marc Caellas and Esteban Feune de Colombi. Inspired by the underground literary work of Roberto Bolaño and Bruno Montané, the performance invited attendees to reimagine the streets of Dallas as a canvas for literature in motion—where fragments of novels, anecdotes, and poetry merged with the city itself.

As the sun dipped lower, the atmosphere geared up for an evening of global grooves and high-energy celebration, with cumbia from Los Gran Reyes, a Boiler Room-style AfroPerreo reunion, and an all-day soundtrack from Madrid’s DJ Tempranillo.

The event perfectly captured the spirit of The Wild Detectives and Deep Vellum—literary, eclectic, and always anchored in the joy of shared experience.

The scene outside The Wild Detectives for the 11th Anniversary weekend on Saturday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tempranillo provided an all-day dj set from the nights of Madrid. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Backyard community at The Wild Detectives. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Gaika James celebrated his birthday on Saturday, playing with the South African Heritage Ensemble. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The creators of Compañía La Soledad designed a double apocryphal route in Oak Cliff, “Bolaño, Come Back Home.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Esteban Feune de Colombi and Marc Caellas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Spectators listened to the writers reimagine a walk around Oak Cliff from a poetic point of view, following them down the road for more reading outposts. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Wild Detectives & Deep Vellum 11th Anniversary party weekend was an intersection of word, music, and artistic perception. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The South African Heritage Ensemble is led by Andre Swartz, presenting the music of his heritage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The anniversary party brought some light-hearted energy to the space. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Joey Lopez at The Wild Detectives & Deep Vellum 11th Anniversary Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Wild Detectives is a pillar in the community of Bishop Arts, giving an inclusive cultural space to the city. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Inside the iconic bookstore, bar, coffee shop and venue. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some current recommended books on display at The Wilde Detectives. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

