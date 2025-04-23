The Wild Detectives & Deep Vellum celebrate 11 years strong in Bishop Arts

The Wild Detectives and Deep Vellum Books celebrated its 11th Anniversary Party Weekend in Bishop Arts with a lineup that captured the essence of their mission: blending literature, music, and community into something greater than the sum of its parts.
The South African Heritage Ensemble brought rhythm and movement to the backyard space with a vibrant, jazz-infused set. Afterward, guests listened to a conversation between Mexican feminist, identity and history writer Carmen Boullosa and groundbreaking queer, feminist and political poet Eileen Myles.
Outside in front, you might’ve encountered “Bolaño, Come Back Home,” a poetic walk through Oak Cliff led by Marc Caellas and Esteban Feune de Colombi. Inspired by the underground literary work of Roberto Bolaño and Bruno Montané, the performance invited attendees to reimagine the streets of Dallas as a canvas for literature in motion—where fragments of novels, anecdotes, and poetry merged with the city itself.
As the sun dipped lower, the atmosphere geared up for an evening of global grooves and high-energy celebration, with cumbia from Los Gran Reyes, a Boiler Room-style AfroPerreo reunion, and an all-day soundtrack from Madrid’s DJ Tempranillo.
The event perfectly captured the spirit of The Wild Detectives and Deep Vellum—literary, eclectic, and always anchored in the joy of shared experience.
