Sounds like spring: Festival season has arrived in North Texas

Musician Sam Cormier will perform at the Downtown Dallas Arts & Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Spring is in the air, and that means one thing in North Texas: festival season has arrived.

This weekend sees a trio of distinctly different offerings, spread across Dallas and Fort Worth, providing music fans the chance to see artists from an array of genres.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s on offer.

Downtown Dallas Arts & Music Festival

The third annual incarnation of this two-day event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday and Sunday, taking over Main Street Garden Park and SPACE at Adolphus Tower.

Attendees will be able to sample live painting, interactive installations and more than 40 local musicians populating two stages. Artists performing include Pierce Washington, Dana Harper, Ralyn Gayle, Los Gran Reyes, Sam Cormier and Scuttino, among many more.

DDAMF is free to attend. For complete details, visit ddamf.com.

Frontera

Dallas-based literary magazine Southwest Review has revived Frontera for its second annual installment, and this year’s iteration again offers just one music-oriented element, but it’s a doozy.

The entirety of Frontera is free to attend, including Friday’s concert at the Kessler Theater featuring sets from El Mato a Un Policia Motorizado, an acclaimed Argentinian rock quintet, North Carolina singer-songwriter Karly Hartzman (of alt-rock outfit Wednesday) and Washington D.C. husband-and-wife garage rock duo The Paranoid Style. The showcase gets underway at 8 p.m. Friday.

For complete details, visit southwestreview.com/frontera.



Main Street Arts Festival

One of the grandaddies of North Texas outdoor arts gatherings, this Fort Worth institution is back for its 38th year, beginning Thursday. Each year, the sprawling event brings in an eclectic mix of performers from across the state, and the 2025 edition is no exception.

Angel White and Jackie Venson will headline Thursday, while Anyta, Payton Howie and the Inspiration Band headline Friday, Cut Throat Finches, the Texas Bluesmen and Kenya C anchor Saturday, and the Brehms, Sugar the Band and El Chanclazo help close out Sunday. All musical performances are free throughout the weekend.

For complete details, visit mainstreetsartsfest.org.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.