SILO Dallas, preparing to expand capcity, named one of top 100 clubs in the world

SILO Dallas has been singled out as an international destination. Photo: Tyler Church

SILO Dallas has wasted little time establishing itself as a premier electronic dance music destination — not just in North Texas, but the United States.

The Design District-based space opened its doors in mid-September, less than six months ago, and DJ Magazine has singled out the space, alongside global staples like Ibiza’s Pacha and Berlin’s Berghain, as one of the top 100 clubs in the world for 2025. SILO Dallas clocks in at number 52, second only to Italy’s Space Riccione, at number 35, for new entries to the list.

The recognition is merely the latest accolade afforded the venue co-founded by James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal and Patrick Tetrick, who turned a 30,000 square foot concrete grain storage building into a multi-purpose event space.



SILO Dallas has already played host to some of EDM’s biggest names: Fatboy Slim, Nora En Pure, Diplo and Alesso have performed, with future gigs slated from the likes of Tiesto, Sofi Tukker, Porter Robinson and more.

“With SILO, we set out to build the kind of place we always wished existed: Artist-friendly, fan-first and run with purpose,” Estopinal and Tetrick told Billboard last month. “We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how we can change the dynamic as club owners and make the venue more artist friendly.

“We can try to make the tickets as cheap as possible and not let the people bribe the doorman to cut in line . We’ve also opened the space to local community groups and even a church on Sundays.”

SILO Dallas revealed this week it’s planning to expand its capacity, from 3,145 to 5,000, by adding a wraparound mezzanine and a second performance room in the backstage wing, per press materials. Additionally, what is described as a “music-forward pizza bar” in press materials is slated to open next door to SILO Dallas.

Dallas is also getting a sister venue in Houston, as plans and construction are underway to open what will presumably be called SILO Houston, itself slightly larger than the flagship location at 46,000 square feet. No timetable was given for its opening, but a cursory check on Instagram revealed that plans for the sister venue have been underway since at least last fall.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.