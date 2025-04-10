PHOTOS: Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair brought the heat despite the cold

Despite a rainy kickoff and unseasonably cold temperatures, the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, affectionately known as DECAF, pressed on last weekend, bringing together local artists, musicians, and festival-goers for a celebration of creativity in the heart of Dallas. By Sunday, the skies had cleared, and though the air was crisp, spirits were high.
Crowdus Street was lined with vibrant visual art booths stretching across Deep Ellum, as bundled-up attendees braved the chill to support the scene. With four official stages—Blues Alley Stage, Life Stage, Gateway Stage, and Spotlight Stage—plus a few intimate busking platforms scattered throughout the festival, the streets were alive with sound.
DECAF proved once again that Deep Ellum’s creative pulse beats strong—rain, shine, or sweater weather.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.