PHOTOS: Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair brought the heat despite the cold

April 10, 2025

Leslie Austin on the Blues Alley Stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Despite a rainy kickoff and unseasonably cold temperatures, the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, affectionately known as DECAF, pressed on last weekend, bringing together local artists, musicians, and festival-goers for a celebration of creativity in the heart of Dallas. By Sunday, the skies had cleared, and though the air was crisp, spirits were high.

Crowdus Street was lined with vibrant visual art booths stretching across Deep Ellum, as bundled-up attendees braved the chill to support the scene. With four official stages—Blues Alley Stage, Life Stage, Gateway Stage, and Spotlight Stage—plus a few intimate busking platforms scattered throughout the festival, the streets were alive with sound.

Soul singer Leslie Austin warmed hearts with her powerful voice, Dev Wulf of The Midnight Howl brought Americana charm, rapper Princeton Marcellis kept the energy up, and Southern grunge outfit Wayside Motel brought the grit. Award-winning drag performer May May Graves also lit up the stage with flair.

DECAF proved once again that Deep Ellum’s creative pulse beats strong—rain, shine, or sweater weather.

Sunday was bustling at DECAF as the weather finally cleared up. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Kenna Boles Prior of The Purple Farmhouse studio was doing live stamp-making inside her booth at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Bubble man Sergio Zuniga made an appearance at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dev Wulf of The Midnight Howl played a solo set in the blistering cold up on stage with big gusts of wind. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Artist Punch Jones’ booth was a vivid and powerful message of bold colors & figures. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Friends walk through the artists booths at a leisurely pace. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Rapper Princeton Marcellis on the Blues Alley Stage in 40 degree weather. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Free Narcan booths have been populating Deep Ellum, spearheaded by musician Anthony Delabano. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Hunter Stafford and his daughter enjoying DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Wayside Motel gathered and retained a good crowd at DECAF at the Gateway Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Front row at the Wayside Motel set at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Sunday funday. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Trinity Cider got in on the festivities with a tasting booth outside their new location on Crowdus and Main. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Carson Lewis was a trooper of a performer and played several times over the weekend across multiple stages, often filling in if a musician dropped out because of the weather. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Wolves Reign, who you may have heard on KXT, closed out the Blues Alley Stage on Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Rafael Powell II on saxophone with Wolves Reign at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The last crowd standing at the Blues Alley Stage for Wolves Reign, braving the 40 degree temperatures. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 
