PHOTOS: Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair brought the heat despite the cold

Leslie Austin on the Blues Alley Stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Despite a rainy kickoff and unseasonably cold temperatures, the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, affectionately known as DECAF, pressed on last weekend, bringing together local artists, musicians, and festival-goers for a celebration of creativity in the heart of Dallas. By Sunday, the skies had cleared, and though the air was crisp, spirits were high.

Crowdus Street was lined with vibrant visual art booths stretching across Deep Ellum, as bundled-up attendees braved the chill to support the scene. With four official stages—Blues Alley Stage, Life Stage, Gateway Stage, and Spotlight Stage—plus a few intimate busking platforms scattered throughout the festival, the streets were alive with sound.

Soul singer Leslie Austin warmed hearts with her powerful voice, Dev Wulf of The Midnight Howl brought Americana charm, rapper Princeton Marcellis kept the energy up, and Southern grunge outfit Wayside Motel brought the grit. Award-winning drag performer May May Graves also lit up the stage with flair.

DECAF proved once again that Deep Ellum’s creative pulse beats strong—rain, shine, or sweater weather.

Sunday was bustling at DECAF as the weather finally cleared up. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kenna Boles Prior of The Purple Farmhouse studio was doing live stamp-making inside her booth at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Bubble man Sergio Zuniga made an appearance at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dev Wulf of The Midnight Howl played a solo set in the blistering cold up on stage with big gusts of wind. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Artist Punch Jones’ booth was a vivid and powerful message of bold colors & figures. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Friends walk through the artists booths at a leisurely pace. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rapper Princeton Marcellis on the Blues Alley Stage in 40 degree weather. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Free Narcan booths have been populating Deep Ellum, spearheaded by musician Anthony Delabano. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Hunter Stafford and his daughter enjoying DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wayside Motel gathered and retained a good crowd at DECAF at the Gateway Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Front row at the Wayside Motel set at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sunday funday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Trinity Cider got in on the festivities with a tasting booth outside their new location on Crowdus and Main. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Carson Lewis was a trooper of a performer and played several times over the weekend across multiple stages, often filling in if a musician dropped out because of the weather. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wolves Reign, who you may have heard on KXT, closed out the Blues Alley Stage on Sunday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rafael Powell II on saxophone with Wolves Reign at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The last crowd standing at the Blues Alley Stage for Wolves Reign, braving the 40 degree temperatures. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

