MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival brings thousands of art lovers to downtown

A young patron tries out The McNally Strumstick at the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Now in its 38th year, the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival once again transformed downtown into a bustling celebration of creativity, culture, and community. With clear skies, warm temps, and just enough evening wind to keep things breezy, thousands flocked to the heart of the city last weekend to take in one of the Southwest’s largest art events.

As festival-goers wove through rows of artist tents and live performances, the unmistakable scent of BBQ wafted through the air, especially near the Hear Fort Worth stage, where hometown favorites Cut Throat Finches brought a cool, Fort Worth vibe to their golden hour set.

The Hear Fort Worth stage proved to be a magnetic spot, keeping audiences engaged well into the evening. By 8:01 p.m., artists began closing down their tents, but the music didn’t stop. The Texas Bluesmen, Blues Brothers tribute act, kept things lively, even with “Elwood” absent due to illness.

An original Blues Brother, Tom “Bones” Malone, played trombone with the tribute act. He wrote the chart for the SNL skit that introduced John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as the Blues Brothers in 1978, and he also appeared in the movie version as well as worked on the film score for Blues Brothers 2000.

Since its modest 1986 debut with just 140 artists and 60 performers, the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival has grown into one of the top-ranked art events in the country. Nearly four decades later, it continues to highlight Fort Worth’s thriving downtown and community spirit.

The massive main stage at the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The streets we packed with arts fair-goers in downtown Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Hear Fort Worth Stage supplied various Fort Worth acts. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cut Throat Finches on the Hear Fort Worth Stage at MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Visit Fort Worth mobile booth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rowdy Carter on stage as part of Cut Throat Finches. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fort Worth has pretty attentive crowds when it comes to local music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival was spearheaded in the 1980s by Robert Bass. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Seeing downtown transform into a bustling and happy crowd was nice to see. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jonny Pops was out at MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival giving people free popsicles on the Spring day. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The seas of people kept coming no matter where you looked at the fest. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Texas Bluesmen Band, a tribute to the Blues Brothers, at MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tom Bones Malone (playing trombone 2nd from right) wrote the chart for the SNL skit that introduced John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as the Blues Brothers. He appeared in the movie version and worked on the film score for Blues Brothers 2000. Photo: Jessica Waffles

People dancing along to “Soul Man” with the Texas Bluesmen. Photo: Jessica Waffles

