Jacob Furr’s psychedelic night under the stars of the new 8K OMNI dome

There was a magnificence in the experience Live from the OMNI with Jacob Furr. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last weekend, Fort Worth singer-songwriter Jacob Furr kicked off the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s new Live From the OMNI series, offering a one-of-a-kind concert experience inside the recently renovated OMNI Theater, opened in 1983 and known as a pillar of the community through IMAX experiences and the “Fort Worth Flyover.”

The performance marked a departure from Furr’s usual folk-driven sound. Infusing his songs with new musical elements designed for the space with the full band, the musician delivered a continuous 45-minute set of psychedelic-style music — blending mellow guitar riffs with flowing instrumental compositions alongside his powerful voice that was like butter in the surround sound. Songs transitioned seamlessly without pause or conversation, creating an uninterrupted soundscape.

As Furr performed, the OMNI’s full-dome LED screen projected visuals of star systems, planets, and swirling abstract imagery that shifted in real-time with the music. The visuals were controlled live by theater director Jeremiah Dombach, who used a PlayStation controller to manipulate the environment on the fly — creating an immersive audiovisual experience unlike anything the theater has hosted before.

The concert took place inside the newly reimagined Jane and John Justin Foundation OMNI Theater, which reopened in December 2024 after closing alongside the museum in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the OMNI boasts the largest full-dome LED screen of its kind at any museum in the world, composed of nearly 12,000 individual LED panels and capable of projecting 8K video, powered by Cosm Technology. During the day, the theater runs a schedule of science-focused programming, but in the evenings, the space is open to experimental events like Live From the OMNI.

Museum Vice President of Collections, Interpretation, and Programs Nikki Diller said the museum hopes to continue bringing local musicians into the space, customizing the visuals to match each artist’s style. The flexibility of the new screen allows for endless possibilities, from galactic journeys to underwater scenes and beyond.

The museum plans to host more Live From the OMNI events beginning this summer. Meanwhile, other upcoming OMNI events include Resolution: A Cinephonic Rhapsody for the Soul (with the Polyphonic Spree), and a special Mother’s Day program on May 10 that includes admission to the museum, food, a market, and the film “Butterfly Journey.”

For more information on upcoming screenings and live events, visit the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s website or follow them on Instagram.

Jacob Furr is the first artist to try out the OMNI for a live band performance since its renovation. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The full band brought a flavor of Jacob Furr’s music the leaned more psychedelic, playing. to the space theme inside the OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The visuals cycled through planetary systems, controlled live by VJ Jeremiah Dombach. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A wall of patrons enjoyed the show Live at the Omni with Jacob Furr. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jacob Furr had a focus that was in tune with the massive sound system at he OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Many concert-goers said it was best show they’d been to in years. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Chris Watson holding it down on keys with Jacob Furr at the OMNI. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The finale visuals ended the show perfectly Live from the OMNI with Jacob Furr. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jacob Furr with some of his family after the show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The lobby was buzzing after the show with positive energy and a big crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

