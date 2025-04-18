Homegrown Music Show: Vandoliers, Playtime Rabbit, Friend Operation

This week, we heard “Heart of Gold” by Fort Worth’s Abraham Alexander–ahead of his set this Saturday April 19 at the Longhorn Jubilee with St. Paul & the Broken Bones + The Suffers.

Punk-grunge / popwer-pop band Darstar‘s latest single “1B41” got a spin, and the band will be playing next Saturday April 26 at Thin Line Fest + May 17 at Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival.

Catch the big band sound of “Free One” by Joel Wells Jr and the Revelers Hall Band from Oak Cliff, and see them every Saturday and Sunday 2PM – 5PM at Revelers Hall in Bishop Arts.

Carrollton indie psych-rock band Citrus got their track “Where the Edges Meet” spun ahead of their show this Saturday April 19 at Green Goddess Revival Cannabis Dispensary in Denton with The Kinsley August Band.

Vandoliers

Dropping the title track from their upcoming album Life Behind Bars alongside a new music video, Dallas cowpunk band Vandoliers enter a new chapter with Break Maiden Records / Thirty Tigers. The album drops June 27. Friday morning, Jenni Rose, the band’s singer, announced she is trans and talked about her decision to come out in Rolling Stone.

Catch the band’s next live show April 26 at the Mustang Creek Music & Arts Festival in Forney, TX. After that, the band will take off on a full-scale US tour from May 16 to August 30, with stops in Chicago, LA, Nashville, New York, Seattle and more.

Playtime Rabbit

Arlington rock band Playtime Rabbit dropped their album In The Glass Ring today, and last night we heard “Toes Like Curly Fries” premiere on the air. Founded by brothers Chris and Jordan Bell, their raw, noise-driven roots channel the spirit of Sonic Youth and Fugazi.

Celebrate the album release with the band tonight April 18 at The Cicada in Fort Worth with Darstar + Assisted Living.

Emo rockers Friend Operation blend emo, post-rock, and math rock into a sound that shifts seamlessly from soothing to aggressive and catchy to technical. Their new EP Around the Bend drops April 25 and will be available on vinyl at friendoperation.com.

To celebrate, they’ll play a Texas weekend run (Austin, San Antonio, Houston) April 25–27, with a Dallas release show June 21 at Double Wide in Deep Ellum.

The Homegrown Music Show – 4/17/25

“Make Your Bed” – Molly Chapin

49418 – “Heart of Gold” – Abraham Alexander

“Don’t Break Me” – Justin King

“Box of Cats” – Friend Operation

“Heady Storm” – Paper Saints

“MoNa” – About You

“1B41” – Darstar

“Free One” – Joel Wells Jr. and the Revelers Hall Band

“How Much Time You Got” – The Rosemont Kings

“Toes Like Curly Fries” – Playtime Rabbit

“Where the Edges Meet” – Citrus

“Face It” – Carson Lewis

“Life Behind Bars” – Vandoliers

“I Can Dream You” – Matt Tedder

“Queen of the Clowns” – Summer Dean

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.