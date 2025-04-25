Homegrown Music Show: Matthew McNeal, Ansley, Phantomelo

You heard “Let It Ride” by Denver Williams & the Gas Money this week, ahead of their Let it Ride (Part 1) album release on May 17 at The Post in Fort Worth.

“Aren’t You Done Being Bored” by Pique got a spin this week, and if you’re done being bore, you can catch the band live this Saturday April 26 at Tom’s Daiquiri, as well as May 16 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.

If you’re in Arlington, you could “Walk the Dog” to GROWL Records to catch Denton indie rock band Lizard! on May 2.

Mark your calendar July 5 to see K. Avett at Summer Soul Affair Outdoor Music Festival in Waxahachie, where you might hear her song “Peace For Me.”

Dallas rock band Aztec Milk Temple‘s song “Money Cancer” got its radio debut this week. Scott Tucker, lead singer of the band, is curating an art show called “Psychic Fissures” this Saturday April 26 at ARC Gallery in Deep Ellum, making its grand opening with the event. Opening reception 7pm-11pm at 2602 Main Street, Deep Ellum.

This week’s last song “Sonic Bloom” by Tripping Daisy was played in honor of the late Chris Penn.

Matthew McNeal

Matthew McNeal’s fifth studio LP HIGHLONESOME was released earlier this month via the Fort Worth artist’s own Matte Black Sound Company. The album puts forward-reaching production and earnest songwriter front and center, both of which have become synonymous with the artist.

“Sad Songs” kicked off the show this week. There’s a familiar warmth in McNeal’s music that draws the listener in, making you feel like you’re sitting around a campfire with a friend singing songs that get you through the night.

Catch him live May 14 at Club Dada in Dallas with Mondo Cozmo & David Forsyth.

Ansley

We got to hear “Bad News” by Fort Worth artist Ansley, who’s now living in Nashville, from her fresh EP Since I Left Texas. She recorded with Fort Worth musicians Matt Mabe (drums) and Kris Luther (bass, guitars) at Pentavarit Studios.

Catch the full band release show with Ansley live April 30 at The East Room in Nashville, with Texas Chainstore Managers, plus Claire Hinkle coming out all the way from Fort Worth and making her Nashville debut.

Phantomelo

The rising Dallas indie rock band delivered a new sonic experience with their first single in three years, “Home.” The track grooves with dreamy alt-pop-rock vibes, but beneath the surface, it subtly wrestles with themes of feeling unseen—whether in the face of societal issues like homelessness or the personal aftermath of a breakup.

Catch the band live May 17 at Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson.

The Homegrown Music Show – 4/24/25

“Sad Songs” – Matthew McNeal

“Body Betrays Me” – Sarah Johnson

“Let it Ride” – Denver Williams

“Bad News” – Ansley Dougherty

“Roam”– Monica Valli

“Trapeze (feat. Catho)” – Cryptolog

“Home” – Phantomelo

“Aren’t You Done Being Bored?” – Pique

“Walk The Dog” – Lizard!

“Altered States” – Night Terriers

“What A Liar” – Garciaparra

“Peace For Me” – K. Avett

“Money Cancer” – Aztec Milk Temple

“I Come From The Water” – Toadies

“Sonic Bloom” – Tripping Daisy

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.