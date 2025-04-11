Homegrown Music Show: Claire Morales, Tito Strange, Jeffrey Michael Widman

This week saw the premiere of Honin‘s title track “Loveliest” from her new EP Loveliest, ahead of the official drop and release party this Saturday, April 12. Message @honinmusic on Instagram to find out how you can get access to the secret Dallas rooftop party to celebrate the release.

Dallas Cuban-American indie pop artist Loren Kole got her song “ashes” spun this week, and will be playing the Music Safari this Saturday April 12 at Kessler Studios presented by Kathy Tran Creatives in collaboration with Musicade. The free event will also feature Chef Dee, Scuttino, DJ Sneak, and more.

Fort Worth’s Hotel Satellite will be playing April 19 at The Post with The Bikini Whales, and we heard their latest single “Nothing Much Happens” on the show.

Van Darien‘s spooky love song “Haunted House” got a play ahead of her show this Saturday April 12 at The Post in Fort Worth.

“Pomona” by Dorian Marsh, Ian Ross Cohen and Max Twaddle got a spin this week, from the trio’s forthcoming album Towns In Between. Catch Dorian Marsh April 12 at Oak Cliff Brewing Company and May 2 at Tom’s Daiquiris (Denton) locally, and down in the Austin area April 25 at Meridian, in Buda, TX, with rising artist Bartly.

Claire Morales

In her first release in seven years, Denton songstress Claire Morales once again lets her heart bleed through the speakers as her signature vocals carry you away to another world. “Burnout” is all about feeling stuck, spent, annihilated by life. The vibe is keeping the fire alive, even when it’s hardest to do so. She says, “I hope this song reminds you that you are not along, and helps you keep going.”

Tito Strange

Dallas-based indie pop-rock artist Tito Strange brings 16 years of local stage experience to a sound that blends classic rock grit with modern synth flair. His latest single, “Crutch” dives into themes of heartbreak and self-evolution, merging retro vibes with a fresh, bold edge.

Jeffrey Michael Widman

The singer-songwriter from Plano is making pop-rock music with infectious beats and melodies, and lyrics that can cut deep. His latest album, What a Man Becomes, is about his recent mental health journey, and the song “Honeymoon Phase” is a chapter in the album that’s about the brief window in our lives where the stars align, everything feels amazing, and how those beautiful yet fleeting moments deserve to be celebrated.

The Homegrown Music Show – 4/10/25

“Last Goodbye” – Joyland

“Invincible” – Pixie Athena

“Honeymoon Phase” – Jeffrey Michael Widman

“Crutch” – Tito Strange

“Ashes” – Loren Kole

“CRY” – FAB

“No Day to Die” – Remain

“Monaco” – Maybe No Moons

“Nothing Much Happens” – Hotel Satellite

“Loveliest” – Honin

“Haunted House” – Van Darien

“Pomona” – Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle, Dorian Marsh

“Burnout” – Claire Morales

“Lavender” – Park Sitters

“Lo Fi Junkie” – MOHAYNOW

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.