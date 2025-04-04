Homegrown Music Show: Awaiting Abigail, Hedras, Kashmere Mammoths

Fort Worth band The Troumatics had their new song “I Am A River” premiere on the Homegrown Music Show last night, and the single drops everywhere today. Come out this Saturday for their single release show April 5 at Magnolia Motor Lounge with The Infamists and Good Latimer.

There was a whole set dedicated to the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair this weekend, including “Run Away” by The Robot Bonfire and “Burned” by Leslie Austin. Catch The Robot Bonfire on Saturday at 2:15PM on the Gateway Stage. See Leslie Austin on Sunday at 3:00 PM on the Blues Alley Stage. Check out the full schedule for DECAF on KXT.

Richardson emo/mathrock band Painted Light got a spin of their song “Home” this week, ahead of their set April 18 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios for BLVR Booking’s show with SNOOZE, Sloth and Splendor Riot.

Igimeji got a spin of their song “Running” ahead of their set at Main Street Arts Fest next Saturday. Check them out live Saturday April 12 at 3:00 PM on the Heart Fort Worth stage. The 4-day fest includes performances by Angel White, Jackie Venson, The Ashleigh Smith, Cut Throat Finches and more. See the full schedule.

Awaiting Abigail

Awaiting Abigail is a DFW-based female-fronted metal band that recently released their single “People Pleaser” as part of their debut EP, Bad Mind. The track delves into themes of self-disappointment and the internal conflict of prioritizing others’ needs over one’s own.

Catch the band live April 4 at Haltom Theater and April 5 at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair at 5:45PM on the Spotlight Stage (Taylor Street).

Hedras

Powerhouse Guatemalan mathrock/progressive metal guitarist Hedras Ramos has been splitting time between LA and Dallas, collaborating with Robert Trusko (bass), Cameron Sather (drums) and Sea Torres (guitar) on his latest track “Victorious.” The song is a heavy, high-energy track that captures the fundamental human instinct to overcome adversity for survival. Whether the challenges are psychological, emotional, or social, this song embodies the spirit needed to persevere.

Check out the sound live locally at Hedras’ upcoming shows April 18 at TX Tea Room, May 5 at Balcony Club, and May 24 at Triumphs Dallas. See ticket links on Hedras’ website.

Kashmere Mammoths

Self-proclaimed “4 dudes posted up in Denton making indie rock” band Kashmere Mammoths released their latest EP Bark earlier this year, with their single “Metaphors” getting a spin on the show this week. Check out the band live April 11 at Tom’s Daiquiri Place in Denton.

The Homegrown Music Show – 4/3/25

“Metaphors” – Kashmere Mammoths

“Home” – Painted Light

“Runaway (feat. Lorena Leigh)” – Panoramic Duo

“People Pleaser” – Awaiting Abigail

“Run Away” – The Robot Bonfire

“Burned” – Leslie Austin

“I Am A River” – The Troumatics

“Running” – Igimeji

“Fever” – Penny and Dime

“We Can Do It Better (Radio)” – L25

“NRG” – SPCMN & A-Wall

“Close To You” – 1WILLAYE ft. Loners Club

“Victorious” – Hedras

“Dirty Laundry II – Smothered

“Pulling Teeth” – Slow Joy

