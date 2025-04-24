Fontaines D.C., Kraftwerk, Kendrick: It’s a concert-packed week in North Texas

Fontaines D.C. Photo: Peter Joseph Smith

There are weeks, every so often, where North Texas sees a staggering number of can’t-miss concerts passing through its various venues — this week is one of them.

And rather than singling out just one to tell you about, we thought we’d round up six different artists worth catching over the next seven days.

Fontaines D.C. at the Bomb Factory (8 p.m. April 24)

Arguably one of the biggest bands to roar out of Ireland in some time, this Dublin-formed post-punk quintet has already conquered North Texas in one sense: This concert was originally scheduled for the cozier Studio at the Factory up the street, and demand necessitated an upgrade to the larger Bomb Factory. Touring behind last year’s darkly compelling Romance, Fontaines D.C.’s fourth studio album, expect fireworks. With Jadu Heart.

Tickets are $34.50-$64.50.

Kraftwerk at Majestic Theatre (8 p.m. April 24)

German “multi-media project” Kraftwerk is touring behind the 50th anniversary of its landmark album Autobahn, a project which still feels as ahead of its time now as it did upon release. Although co-founder Florian Schneider died in 2020, co-founder Ralf Hutter remains on the road, bringing the group’s visually dazzling and sonically sophisticated catalog to venues around the world.

Tickets are $49-$542.

Japanese Breakfast at South Side Ballroom (8 p.m. April 24)

Philadelphia-formed indie-pop foursome Japanese Breakfast is fronted by singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner, whose name you may recognize from her 2021 memoir Crying in H Mart, which was a New York Times bestseller. With the dust of that detour somewhat settled, Zauner turned her attentions back to music, with the release of the band’s fourth studio album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women). With Ginger Root.

Tickets are $39.50.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA at AT&T Stadium (7 p.m. April 26)

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has moved from strength to strength over the last 12 months, beefing with Drake in an all-time rap battle which Lamar decisively won, dropping an acclaimed new album, GNX, at the top of the year before headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans to rapturous reviews. Why not toss in a victory lap, dubbed the Grand National Tour, around the nation’s stadiums? He’ll be joined by another white-hot R&B star, SZA, fresh from winning a Grammy for her third album, SOS, and making her big-screen debut in the well-received comedy One of Them Days.

Tickets are $174-$2,199.

LCD Soundsystem at the Bomb Factory (8 p.m. April 26-27)

Brooklyn dance-punk sextet LCD Soundsystem is on its second life — the band initially existed from 2002-2011, and after a four-year break, reformed in 2015. Led by the charismatic James Murphy, the group is making its first appearance in Dallas in nearly a decade, and making that trip through town count, with a pair of back-to-back headlining sets at the Deep Ellum venue they last played. These shows also serve as the official coming-out party for the re-re-named Bomb Factory (which had dropped the Bomb from its name for a few years). With Gustaf.

Tickets are $65-$300.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.