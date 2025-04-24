Chris Penn, Good Records co-founder and local music champion, dead at 54

Chris Penn of Good Records was a beloved figure in music circles within North Texas and beyond. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The North Texas music scene has been dealt a shattering, unimaginable blow.

On April 23, Chris Penn, co-founder of Good Records and long-time co-manager of Tripping Daisy and the Polyphonic Spree, died in Dallas as the result of a fall outside Good Records on March 17, which left him paralyzed and in intensive care over the ensuing six weeks.

Penn was 54. He is survived by his wife and partner of 21 years, Jennifer, and his three sons, Oliver, Archie and Grover.

“His injuries were just too great for his ravaged body to continue,” Jennifer wrote in an update shared through Good Records’ social media channels. “These are the hardest words I have ever had to write, to witness and process. My kids have lost their father, I lost my partner of 21 years, his brother has lost his hero, many have lost a dear friend and Dallas has lost a treasure.”

Jennifer continues: “His bravery, his beauty, his love was unwavering until the end and that is something I will always carry with me. The entire ICU floor at Baylor shared in our grief … he charmed and genuinely befriended everyone in his 36 days there. And that should surprise no one. Chris was an incredible force of nature, and his heart always seemed to have room for more connection … more love … more friendships. That is who Chris was. That will be his legacy for our kids.”

That profound affection was reciprocated when news broke in mid-March about Penn’s tragic accident. The community rallied to support his family through a GoFundMe, which has raised more than $200,000 to date, as well as multiple generous donations via area businesses and music industry figures.

Jennifer Penn noted in her social media post that plans are underway for a benefit concert, which will go forward.

“For a time, this gave his mind something to focus on and look forward to,” Jennifer wrote. “That concert will happen and he will be there with us. Stay tuned as we iron out all the details.”

The fate of Good Records, a fixture in the local music scene which just marked its 25th anniversary, is not yet clear, but there will be time to sort out what comes next for the beloved store.

KERA’s Bill Young interviews Chris Penn about his record store, his obsession with music and his work on a documentary about Alice Cooper.

It is profoundly heartbreaking to think of entering the cozy shop just off Garland Road, and never again seeing the welcoming sight of the tireless Penn answering emails at his laptop behind the counter, preparing records to be mailed out or greeting customers as the door swings open.

“He was adored by you all and my heart shares in this enormous grief with you,” Jennifer wrote. “I thought I was living through the hardest time of my life over the last weeks, but the reality as I woke up this morning hit me.

“This is an enormous blow. The anguish is unbearable. He is gone. Chris is gone, but thank God we were in his orbit. Thank God for Chris Penn.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).