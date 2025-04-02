Ahead of Dallas homecoming, St. Vincent joins forces with Meow Wolf Grapevine

Meow Wolf Grapevine is welcoming the spirit of St. Vincent into its “Adulti-Verse” for one night only. Photo: Courtesy Meow Wolf Grapevine

Dallas-bred singer-songwriter Annie Clark, better known to the world as St. Vincent, is coming home.

Touring behind her seventh and most recent studio album, All Born Screaming, St. Vincent will headline the Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum on April 6, her first local headlining performance in a little over three years.

KXT said upon its 2024 release that “Screaming more than lives up to its title. Cathartic, compelling and propulsive, it’s a fully felt masterwork.”

But before St. Vincent can shred on stage, Meow Wolf is teaming up with the artist to present a special, one-night-only event in Grapevine.

On April 3, Meow Wolf’s Grapevine location, The Real Unreal, will fuse its artful eccentricities with the sound and style fashioned by St. Vincent for a special edition of its recurring “Adulti-Verse” experience, which is intended only for guests age 21 and up. (The venue stresses that Clark will NOT be in attendance on April 3.)

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will feature a St. Vincent-curated playlist celebrating “Texas artists and deep musical cuts,” per a statement, as well as a “music video dance party,” showcasing some of St. Vincent’s visually stunning work, custom cocktails and themed treats for sale at Meow Wolf’s café, alongside additional “special surprises.”

“We’re honored to collaborate with a boundary-pushing artist like St. Vincent for this one-night-only edition of Adulti-Verse,” said Jamie Weaver-Garia, Meow Wolf Grapevine’s general manager, in a statement. “Her unique music and storytelling perfectly align with Meow Wolf’s immersive, genre-defying experiences. This event celebrates her bold sound and Texas roots while giving guests a new way to explore The Real Unreal with music, art and a few surprises along the way.”

In addition, Meow Wolf is providing a promo code (STVINCENT) for 25 percent off Adulti-Verse tickets, and a promo code (MEOWWOLF) for those interested in securing discounted tickets to St. Vincent’s April 6 Bomb Factory gig.

St. Vincent x Meow Wolf Adulti-Verse at Meow Wolf Grapevine. 6 p.m. April 3. Tickets are $45-$60.

