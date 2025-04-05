Cure For Paranoia on the big stage at the inaugural Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair in 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair isn’t just about celebrating local art—it’s a haven for incredible live music that embodies the spirit of Dallas’ most eclectic neighborhood. The fair runs Friday through Sunday. Whether you’re into genre-blending innovation, powerhouse vocals, or electrifying performances, these five artists are standouts on this year’s lineup. Make sure to carve out time to catch them live. See full music festival lineup at the bottom of this article.

COLAB (Saturday 3:45 PM, Spotlight Stage)

If you love high-energy performances that defy genre, COLAB is a can’t-miss act. Fusing hip-hop, funk, rock, and soul, this collective brings an infectious energy to the stage that turns every show into a full-blown party. Known for their rotating cast of more that 50 performers, tight musicianship and dynamic stage presence, they’ll have you moving from the first beat to the last.

Nova Pangea (Sunday 3:15 PM, Life Stage)

Nova Pangea is pure sonic exploration. With a fusion of Latin, jazz, and electronic elements, their music takes you on a journey that feels both familiar and otherworldly. Whether you’re drawn in by their hypnotic grooves or the sheer musical craftsmanship, their set is bound to be a mesmerizing experience.

Nova Pangea performs at the black box theater inside Fretz Park Branch Library in Dallas for their event InTune With Nature. Photo: Jessica Waffles

May May Graves (Sunday 5:45 PM, Spotlight Stage)

Drag, punk, industrial beats, and theatrical brilliance collide in May May Graves’ electrifying performance. Known for their unapologetically bold style and genre-bending sound, May May brings a show that’s equal parts music and spectacle. Expect a high-energy, visually stunning experience that will leave you spellbound.

Drag Queen of the Year May May Graves won the title again this year at the Dallas Entertainment Awards. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Leslie Austin (Sunday 3:00 PM, Blues Alley Stage)

Rooted in blues, rock, and soul, Leslie Austin’s music is both gritty and graceful, showcasing the kind of lyricism that hits you in the heart. Whether she’s belting out a soulful ballad or a foot-stomping anthem, she commands the stage with undeniable authenticity.

Wayside Motel (Sunday 5:15 PM, Gateway Stage)

Equal parts vintage grunge and modern emo, Wayside Motel crafts a sound that blends rock, indie, and hints of nostalgia. They took a hiatus for a while, and are currently back in full force. Their melodies are raw and punchy, with lyrics that tell stories that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable. If you’re a fan of lush harmonies and dynamic instrumentation, this is one set you won’t want to miss.

Wayside Motel. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Note: The Life Stage’s open slots will be filled with Booker T. Washington students and buskers from the Texas Music Office’s busking initiative.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

