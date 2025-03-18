South by Southwest is downsizing in 2026

Cardinals perform at the South by Southwest Radio Day Stage. Photo: Patricia Lim/KUTX

The South by Southwest festival will look a lot different next year: Festival officials announced over the weekend it is shrinking its traditional footprint.

For years, the conference and festival has lasted nearly two weeks, providing attendees with panels, music, movies and other interactive experiences. The event takes over the Austin Convention Center and spills out into the bars, hotels and surrounding venues downtown.

But next year the festival will be two days shorter and will not feature a dedicated music weekend. SXSW will run March 12-18, with SXSW EDU leading up to it March 9-12.

Organizers announced the changes with the 2026 event badge presale and said they’re trying to make the festival more affordable.

“For 2026, we’re lowering presale badge prices (from 2025 rates) to help ensure that SXSW is for everyone,” the festival’s website states. “We’ll also be streamlining access to improve the experience.”

SXSW did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The festival’s shift comes just as the city is about to demolish and redevelop the Austin Convention Center, which has been the festival’s home base for decades. The convention center is set to close in April and reopen in time for the festival in 2029.

“With the Austin Convention Center undergoing a complete redesign until 2029, we’re taking this opportunity to reinvent spaces for our community by creating industry-specific hubs to enable new ways to connect and bring the SXSW community together, all while delivering the stellar programming we’re known for,” the festival states on its website.

South by Southwest is one of the largest events the city hosts. The festival dates back to 1987 and has grown significantly, bringing in thousands of people and millions ofdollars to Austin each year.

Last year, more 228,000 people participated, although a majority attended virtually. There were more than 1,200 bands, 491 film and TV screenings, and more than 3,800 conference speakers. That does not include the 10,000 people who attended SXSW EDU or the 1,100 speakers, according to SXSW data.

Carlos Soto, a spokesperson with the city’s Economic Development Department, said it’s too soon to tell what kind of economic impact the changes will have.

“Obviously, South by Southwest is a clear and big economic driver here in Austin,” he said, “but regardless of any changes, including those from South by Southwest, we are always committed to supporting our creatives, supporting our local businesses and welcoming visitors who basically make South by Southwest a success.”

In 2024, South by Southwest brought in more than $377 million and more than 47,000 people. That is slightly down from the more than $380 million generated the year before. The festival brings in millions of dollars in sales tax revenue, which helps fund basic city services like public safety and transportation. It also generates millions in hotel occupancy taxes to help pay for things like arts programming, live music and historic preservation.

“We do not have specific projections on how the shorter duration might impact future revenue,” Soto said. “However, past reports indicate the festival’s economic influence extends beyond its official dates, with visitors contributing to the local economy through extended stays and spending at local businesses.”

He said the city will continue monitoring trends in revenue from sales tax and taxes on hotel stays as it navigates the changes. The city also relies on revenue from other major events throughout the year, including the Austin City Limits music festival, Formula 1 and Reggae Fest.

Copyright 2025 KUT 90.5