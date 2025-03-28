Sex Pistols to launch first U.S. tour in over 20 years at Longhorn Ballroom

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will perform at the Longhorn Ballroom on Sept. 16. Photo: Henry Ruggieri

The Longhorn Ballroom is no stranger to history, and this fall, the venue will see a return visit from one of its most notorious headliners.

The Sex Pistols (Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock — and absent John Lydon, who split from the band in 1978 and hasn’t participated in any subsequent reunions) and current live vocalist Frank Carter will kick off the band’s first U.S. tour in 22 years on Sept. 16 at the Longhorn Ballroom. The Pistols will be performing Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols in full, alongside other tracks.

Tickets, ranging from $65-$199.50, for the Sept. 16 Longhorn Ballroom show go on sale April 4.

Additional stops are planned in Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Seattle and Los Angeles. The American dates follow a string of U.K. shows last year, which will continue into the summer.

Of the 1978 gig, Jones told the Associated Press he remembers having “pigs’ hooves and bottles and what not slung at us by cowboys.”

In addition to the tour announcement, today marks the release of the limited-edition white vinyl documenting that infamous 1978 show, Live in the USA 1978 — Dallas. A three-CD set, featuring the Dallas performance, alongside 1978 stops in Atlanta and San Francisco, will be available on April 25.

The Sex Pistols’ performance will serve as another key moment in the Longhorn Ballroom’s ongoing 75th anniversary celebrations, thus far marked by a series of Jubilee concerts, with the next one scheduled to take place on April 19.

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter at Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas. 8 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are $65-$199.50.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).