The illustrious Phil Joseph and Alcedrick Todd at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Missed out on this weekend’s Mardi Gras festivities? Have no fear! There’s still tons of vibrant celebrations happening across North Texas on Tuesday, the last day of the reveling season. Here are some events to check out & keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive:

Nate’s Seafood 37th Annual Mardi Gras

Where: Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 14951 Midway Rd, Addison

What: 14 hours of live music! Experience live Zydeco & blues music, traditional Cajun dishes (including pounds of crawfish), and drink specials in a lively Mardi Gras atmosphere. This local gem is the perfect spot to enjoy music and eat good food.

The Free Man’s Annual Second Line Parade

Where: The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626 Commerce St., Dallas

What: Join The Free Man in Deep Ellum for their annual second line parade through the streets, walking down Commerce to Elm and back. Live music at the venue features The Free Loaders, Smokin Aces Brass Band, and Marcus Parks. Enjoy authentic New Orleans cuisine from the kitchen all night.

John Jay Myers leads the second line for Fat Tuesday in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mardi Gras Festival at The Revel

Where: Revel Patio Grill – Mudbugs Bar & Grill, 9305 Preston Rd, Frisco

What: Do you like your Mardi Gras with some live music and crawfish? This Mardi Gras Festival features music from 12pm-10pm by Todd Stewart, Terry Murphy and Rawk Train (Classic rock cover band). Find more info on their event page.

Mardi Gras Ball w/ James Hinkle & the Blue Champs

Where: Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3803 Southwest Boulevard, Fort Worth

What: Come out to Fort Worth for the 33rd annual Krewe of Kowtown Mardi Gras Ball–a Mardi Gras blowout featuring music by James Hinkle & the Blue Champs. Show starts at 8pm. Find out more on their event page.

Fat Tuesday at Revelers Hall w/ Andrew Pops Brass Band

Where: Revelers Hall (412 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas TX 75208)

What: Come down to Revelers Hall in Bishop Arts for Mardi Gras, known for their New Orleans bar vibe–complete with colorful upside-down umbrellas and garlands. Pops Brass Band will be jamming out the Mardi Gras way 8pm-12am.

Second line with Popham’s Brass Band at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

