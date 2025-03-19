PREMIERE: Denver Williams’ “Let it Ride” music video creates phantasmagoria world

Fort Worth-based band Denver Williams & the Gas Money is unveiling the music video for his single “Let It Ride,” the title track from his upcoming album. This marks his first collaboration with the creative team at Make Something Beautiful, led by director Warren, whom Williams had admired for years before finally working together.

“I had seen Warren’s work before and could tell he was really thorough. I’d wanted to work with him since I saw his first video,” Williams said. “When I brought in the songs from the EP, I wasn’t even sure which one to make a video for. But after narrowing it down to ‘Let It Ride,’ we every week for three to four months to work on the concept.”

The video was shot in a single, grueling 19-hour day at Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth. Williams recalls how Warren’s direction elevated the entire production. “Seeing him pull performances out of people, I knew I was working with the right guy. He was communicative, no BS, always to the point but laid back at the same time.”

Behind the scenes with Warren Cook of Make Something Beautiful (left) directing actors on the set of “Let It Ride.” Photo: Denver Williams

A word used repeatedly in the chorus, phantasmagoria, means “a sequence of real or imaginary images like those seen in a dream.” This was inspired by a prompt in a songwriting group WIlliams is a part of, when participants were encouraged to write a song involving a word not commonly used.

“The song is drawing from my own path and juxtaposing different cultures against our own perception,” Willams said about the songwriting process. The song reflects his journey in navigating life, death, and the contrasts between Eastern and Western philosophies on existence. “I happened to be reflecting on death when my father passed [last January], and I had a fresh relationship in my life [connected to death]. My dad was generally pretty positive, whatever situation he was in life–he could spin it. So I’m asking myself, ‘Is what I’m doing worth doing?'”

“Let It Ride” is part of a two-part album, with the first installment dropping May 17. Described as a psychedelic honky-tonk record that evolved beyond its initial vision, the album features a variety of talented musicians, including longtime collaborator Peter Wierenga, Morris Holdahl, Nathan Walters, and Burton Lee. A potential vinyl release is slated for the fall.

In addition to the premiere, Williams has an active schedule ahead. His next single, “Everything Is Alright,” releases April 17, accompanied by a music video filmed on a road trip from Texas to Jerome, Arizona. He’ll also be performing at Cheapsteaks in Dallas on March 30, followed by a May 17 album release show at The Post in Fort Worth.

“I just feel really good about this whole release,” Williams says. “I really appreciate everyone who’s been part of it.”

Denver Williams and the music video talent for “Let It Ride.” Photo: Ben Bender

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

