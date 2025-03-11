PHOTOS: Lots of laughs at KXT’s Public Music Meeting in Fort Worth

KXT host Lesley James gets a strong opinion from a music fan at the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Never a dull moment at the KXT Public Music Meetings, where KXT listeners get a chance to preview and judge new music from across the world, plus homegrown artists from their backyard in North Texas.

Hosted at Tulips last week, the public meeting invites KXT members and listeners (anybody, really) to come hear 60-second clips of new music. Each song gets rated 1 to 10 by the crowd via score cards provided by KXT, and KXT radio hosts walk around the crowd to gather opinions from both high and low ratings.

Some of the most creative insults and compliments have been delivered on the mic by audience members, often with comedic effect to the crowd sipping on craft beers and cocktails.

Standout songs from positive ratings of the night included “Flood” by Little Simz, “Blue Moon” by Frankie Leonie and “Dream Woman” by Suki Waterhouse. While some people loved “sad girl music,” some didn’t. The friendly clashing of opinions made for an entertaining night with lots of laughs.

Other niche songs like “JanSport Backback” by Spark and “Where I Belong” by Galactic and Irma Thomas came in with mixed reviews, with pockets of fans connecting with the sound and others not feeling it.

Catch the next KXT Public Music Meeting in May; location and date TBA. Listen to 91.7 KXT for updates from our on-air hosts as the date gets closer. Come on out and listen to the cutting edge of new music with like-minded community.

Check out a Spotify playlist you can save at the bottom of this page of the featured songs.

KXT Program Director and morning host Benji McPhail hosted the event at Tulips. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Host Jackson Wisdorf wandered the crowd for thoughts on new songs at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Real opinions come out at the KXT Public Music Meetings. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Paul Slavens kept the energy up with songs made up on the spot for halftime at the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tulips FTW was the perfect venue for a Wednesday night in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT host La Bell walks around to hear the voices of KXT listeners. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT’s Kaitlyn Matthews and Alec Spicer enjoyed the sample of “Flood” by Little Simz. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kate Siamro was all laughs at the KXT Public Music Meeting at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The drinking part of judging music is pretty fun for the audience. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT hosts (left to right) Jackson Wisdorf, La Bell, Eric Bright, Lesley James, Paul Slavens at Tulips FTWPhoto: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

