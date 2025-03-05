PHOTOS: Dallas punk band Sealion reunites at Spinster Records w/ Roach Noises

Sealion’s set was a fever dream at Spinster Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

For one night only, Dallas punk legends Sealion reunited for a show at Spinster Records, sharing the bill with Roach Noises. Sealion is known for their relentlessly raw performances and infectious energy, turning the intimate setting of Spinster into a proper punk show full of sweat and yelling.

Roach Noises set the tone with a raucous performance, as fearless leader Victoria Roxanne Hill gave her signature unfiltered performance that took her through the crowd—running from the stage to the sidewalk outside while playing a guitar.

As Sealion took the stage, the crowd crept closer.

The surf-rock plucking of opening song “Automatic” was heard over the speakers, and the party was on. The old-school punk vibe settled in heavy, with fans cracking open Coors in the crowd. There’s a gravitational element with Sealion’s music; as people danced in the crowd, it was easy to feel the energy exchange between the audience and performers. Everyone was ready for this.

Frontman Hunter Moehring took a moment to acknowledge the dedicated fans who have been with the band for over a decade, thanking them for their unwavering support. The appreciation was mutual—the crowd sang, moshed, and threw themselves into every song like no time had passed at all.

The night reached its peak with the closing song, “All We Know.” As the band launched into the anthemic track, the room erupted. Fans, including Charli Mireless, grabbed the mic, shouting lyrics alongside the band in an impromptu, chaotic chorus of voices. It was a pure moment of punk camaraderie, where barriers between band and audience dissolved entirely.

For those lucky enough to be there, the show wasn’t just a reunion—it was proof that Sealion’s impact on Dallas music remains as vital as ever. If this was truly a one-time return, they left the stage with the same intensity that made them a defining force in the first place.

Roach Noises opened for Sealion’s reunion set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rising alt rock band Roach Noises at Spinster Record in Bishop Arts. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Victoria Roxanne Hill, fearless leader of Roach Noises, lets her personality shine on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Roach Noises gets the people dancing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Can’t have a party without a disco ball. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Roach Noises won Best Alternative Rock Act at the first Dallas Entertainment Awards in 2024. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Victoria Roxanna Hill leaves everything on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sealion was the fist band to ever play at Spinster Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A brief moment of rest in the Sealion set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Hunter Moering took a walk into the crowd with his guitar, flinging his body into the front row. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The ferocity Hunter Moering brings to the stage is mesmerizing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Charli Mireless hopped on stage to sing into the mic with Sealion bassist & vocalist Sam Villavert. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd became part of the badn in the final song, “All We Know” from their 2013 album Kenneth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Maybe one day we’ll get to rock with Sealion again, but thankful for what we can get. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.