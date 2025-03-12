Cure For Paranoia is easily one of Dallas’ best supergroups hot on the scene right now. Photo: Jessica Waffles

North Texas is once again making a formidable showing at the music portion of this year’s South by Southwest, which continues through March 16.

More than two dozen artists, from across Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton, are descending upon the capital city for official showcases (with plenty more scattered across unofficial day parties or other SXSW-adjacent events), bringing with them a full range of musical expression — everything from hip-hop to cumbia to punk.

Here’s a look at five musicians with North Texas roots, aiming to use SXSW as a springboard to what’s next.

Cure for Paranoia

This Dallas hip-hop collective continues its rapid ascent, thanks to ferocious live shows (they’ve opened for everyone from Erykah Badu to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony), an expansive sonic sensibility and a disarming vulnerability, personified by front man Cameron McCloud. Cure for Paranoia will doubtless leave Austin with even more fans than it came with.

Saint Blonde

A Denton-based alt-rock quintet — Hunter Fitch, Tre Rollins, Alexander Hernandez, Tyler Lee Cooper and Kyle Cade — that has wasted no time since its formation in 2018, Saint Blonde signed with Pale Chord/Rise Records last year, and is hard at work on its label debut, having recently dropped the single “Trendsetter.”

Angel White

The Cleburne-based singer-songwriter rolls into Austin, hot off the release of his debut full-length GHOST OF THE WEST, an album stacked deep with soulful tunes showcasing White’s gorgeous vocals. Catch one of his SXSW showcases, and you might just hear “Lone Star Girl,” an as-yet-unreleased tune White wrote waiting for the album’s release.

Empty Shell Casing

Billed as “nu style groove metal” by hardcore label Ephyra Recordings, Fort Worth sextet Empty Shell Casing makes a ferocious, undeniable impression, as evidenced by its pummeling lead single “Blanks,” taken from last year’s And Slowly … As I Turn My Back EP.

Pretty Boy Aaron

Dallas rapper, singer and producer Aaron Cunningham — better known as Pretty Boy Aaron — has kept up a steady stream of local appearances over the last year, cementing his status as one of the most dynamic artists in North Texas. Last year, he dropped an immaculate, seasonal single, “GIFTBOX,” which, in fairness, may not make it into his SXSW sets.

Additional North Texas artists performing during SXSW include: Bulletsbetweentongues; Cayuga All Stars; El Nick DGO; EyeQ; Erica Banks; Hashi Senjoo; Jubilee Valley; Junk Food; Kaash.Paige; Lil Zac the DJ; Los Gran Reyes; Oodaredevil; Quentin Moore; Quiet Light; Quimikoz Del Son; RayBurger; Scuttino; Sinema; Spadetek; Supermcn4sty; Triptykh.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).