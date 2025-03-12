Abraham Alexander will help the Longhorn Ballroom mark 75 years. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Longhorn Ballroom’s year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary — which will encompass a series of five concerts across the rest of 2025 — rolls on.

The kick-off event on March 2 (Texas Independence Day, natch) featured a slew of Lone Star talent, including Toadies, the Band of Heathens, the Polyphonic Spree and Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys.

Now, the second concert has been set for April 19 at the Longhorn Ballroom, with an equally eclectic line-up on tap.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones will headline the second Longhorn Jubilee concert, with additional performances from Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander, Houston-bred sextet The Suffers and the Longhorn Ballroom Players.

As with the March 2 event, this Longhorn Jubilee will transpire inside and outside the ballroom. The musicians will perform on stage and the courtyard area just past the venue’s doors will play host to food trucks, local vendors and much more.



Tickets — general admission and premium options are available — for the April 19 Longhorn Jubilee are on sale now via the Longhorn Ballroom’s website.

Soul octet St. Paul & the Broken Bones, fronted by dynamic vocalist Paul Janeway, hails from Alabama, and released its fifth studio album, Angels in Science Fiction, in 2023.

Fort Worth’s Alexander will be fresh from his awards season run alongside Adrian Quesada — the pair was Oscar-nominated for its song, “Like a Bird,” from the film Sing Sing. This will make his first regional appearance since headlining KXT’s third annual Get Loud concert in October.

The Suffers, led by the peerless Kam Franklin, fuse R&B, funk and soul (or, as the band describes it, “Gulf Coast soul”) into their electrifying sound, and released its third studio album, It Starts with Love, in 2022.

“The Longhorn has a storied history of presenting legendary artists across a wide range of musical genres,” said venue owner and Kessler Presents head Edwin Cabaniss in a statement. “Part open house and part day party, the future jubilees will be more genre specific. We plan to celebrate our 75th anniversary at the Ballroom all year long, and we hope you’ll join us.”

Additionally, the long-planned amphitheater space on the grounds of the Longhorn Ballroom remains in development — Cabaniss refers to it as the “Longhorn Backyard” — but currently, there is no opening date scheduled.

Longhorn Jubilee featuring St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Abraham Alexander and The Suffers at Longhorn Ballroom, Dallas. 4:30 p.m. April 19. Tickets are $49-$89.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).