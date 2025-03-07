Homegrown Music Show: The Roommates, Smothered, Gabby Minton

In honor of International Women’s Day this Saturday, this week’s Homegrown Music Show kicked off with a full set of all-female songs, including “Dime” by The Bralettes and “Lost (a call…)” by Leah Lane (Rosegarden Funeral Party, Deep Red, Secrecies) and Poppy Xander (Helium Queens, The Polyphonic Spree).

“Dirty Laundry II” from brand new album Dirty Laundry came from Denton shoegaze / grunge band Smothered. Full album streaming now.

Dallas indie dream pop band New Avenues got their latest single “Honey Dew” a spin on the show, ahead of the upcoming album release of Old Growth–expected to drop Fall of this year. Catch the band live May 18 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton, opening for Beach Vacation.

Young Denton psych rock band Lizard! released their surf-rocky debut single “Walk The Dog” last month, and made their debut on KXT last night. Another debut single, “Lightning” by Guilford Manor got a spin as well.

We heard “Venus” by Henry the Archer, a Fort Worth artist who wrote the song for his daughters. Catch him March 20 at Silver Wheel Skating Center, playing the middle of the roller rink as you get to skate around the band. Lineup also includes Yokyo and Sean Russell & the Cowtown Dugout.

Another new single, the collaborative “‘Neath the Lonely Pines” by Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle and Dorian Marsh graced the airwaves. The meandering bluegrass tune showcases the musical chemistry between the songwriters. Catch Dorian Marsh March 15 at the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival at Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth.

The Roommates

The Dallas all-female indie rock group The Roommates’ brand new single “Attention” kicked off the show this week, honoring International Women’s Day that happens this weekend. The band celebrates their 7 year anniversary in style on May 2 at Sundown at Granada.

Smothered

Smothered is a Denton-based alt-rock/gunk pop band known for their genre-bending sound and emotionally charged hooks, with their latest album Dirty Laundry II reflecting the pain of personal growth. In 2025, they plan to expand to new corners of DFW and beyond, with a focus on queer and femme spaces.

Gabby Minton

“Not for Me” is the opening track on Gabby Minton’s new EP, Photosynthesis For Feelings, produced by Sam Culp. Created using unconventional sounds like a coin purse, chopsticks, and a half-empty glass, the song explores the blurred realities of new life paths.

The Homegrown Music Show – 3/6/25

“Attention” – The Roommates

“Dime” – The Bralettes

“Lost (A Call)” – Leah Lane feat. Poppy Xander

“Walk The Dog” – Lizard!

“Venus” – Henry the Archer

“Dirty Laundry II – Smothered

“Honey Dew” – New Avenues

“Watercolor” – 2000phrases

“Lightning” – Guilford Manor

“’Neath The Lonely Pines” – Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle, Dorian Marsh

“Slim River” – Honey Folk

“Not For Me” – Gabby Minton

“Always There” – Revelers Hall Band

“Seats to the Sky” – Reinventing Jude

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.