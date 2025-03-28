Homegrown Music Show: The Plum Boys, Upsetting, The Wee-Beasties

This week we premiered more unreleased music than ever on the Homegrown Music Show, leaking 4 songs before they officially drop. “The Prince of Peace” gospel anthem by Atlantis Aquarius got a spin ahead of its release on April 1. The single is a part of the band’s next album that drops on Easter Sunday.

Another premiere, which drops tomorrow, was Katherine Paterson‘s “Miss 29,” written for her partner and set to release on her wedding day. The song is “about loving, being loved, and not taking a second for granted,” the Dallas songwriter said in her KXT music submission.

From her brand new album Otherworld that drops everywhere today, Denton’s Jessie Frye had her song “Faded Memory (feat. Timecop 1983)” get a spin on the show. The album was written during the pandemic, while Frye was being her mother’s caretaker and going through a breakup. The record reflects a cathartic energy in its 11 synth-drenched tracks, streaming now.

CURL‘s “Modern English” got a spin ahead of the Dallas band’s single release show this Saturday March 29 at Harvest House. Supporting acts for the “Reaction” single release are Echo, Jaid and Team Effort.

The Plum Boys

Fort Worth alt/retro-pop band The Plum Boys just dropped their latest single “The Loop,” their first release of 2025 and on the heels of their Velvet EP release last Fall.

Formed in 2021, The Plum Boys gained recognition with their debut album, “She,” released during their senior year of high school. The band’s music blends nostalgic pop influences with contemporary sounds, contributing to their growing popularity in the indie music scene.

Upsetting

“Jumanji’d” comes from Denton emocore band Upsetting’s brand new album Dog Bites Forever, which dropped last week. The 10-track album is a mix of the many sounds of the band, with multiple members taking lead on vocals throughout the album.

Upsetting opens up for the legendary band Wheatus on their 25th Anniversary Tour, playing the debut album in full – including “Teenage Dirtbag.” Catch the show on April 1 at Tulips in Fort Worth.

The Wee-Beasties

The Wee-Beasties are a nine-piece Denton punk rock band formed in 2000 by Richard Haskins. The band has had a longstanding cult following in the DFW metroplex, playing upwards of fifty performances which they have claimed to be their “last show ever.”

Their 7″ single comes with two songs, “Until It’s Dead,” which we heard on the show last night, and “Drug and Alcohol Abuse Lake.” The raucous band will be at the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair next weekend in Deep Ellum.

The Homegrown Music Show – 3/27/25

“The Loop” – The Plum Boys

“Faded Memory (feat. Timecop1983)” – Jessie Frye

“Static” – Carly Tate

“Prince of Peace” – Atlantis Aquarius

“I Haven’t Lost It All” – Shadows of Jets

“Light and Day” – The Polyphonic Spree

“Miss 29” – Katherine Paterson

“Fort Worth Jail” – Roger Harvey & Simon Flory

“Jumanji’d” – Upsetting

“Until It’s Dead” – The Wee-Beasties

“25” – xandri

“Stop Drop And Run” – Broken Bow

“Modern English” – CURL

“liars, cops, and thieves.” – FIT

“Just Another Day” – moonstone.

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.