Homegrown Music Show: Tela Bella, Dorian Marsh, Rose Devika

This week we heard brand new songs “Love Song” by McKinney brother-sister duo Harber Row, and “Afternoon Stars” by Travis Brink, a song written after the total solar eclipse over Texas in 2024.

Denver Williams & the Gas Money from Fort Worth had their brand new single “Let it Ride” get a spin on the show last night, after the music video for the song premiered on the KXT music blog on Wednesday. Catch the band performing March 30 at Cheapsteaks in Deep Ellum, followed by an album release show May 17 at The Post in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth indie folk gem Lia Graham‘s song “When” was heard on the airwaves this week, ahead of her shows April 4 at Aura Coffee in Denton, and April 5 at Ruins in Deep Ellum.

We got to hear “Shallow” by Fort Worth’s Fever Cult, ahead of their show April 4 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios.

Helium Queens was in the last set of the night with their song “Future People,” and the neon-clad clan will be one of the featured North Texas acts April 4- April 6 for the Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair.

Tela Bella

This young Denton band’s latest, “Drown,” is the lead single from their upcoming album Echo City, due out March 28. On this project, musicians Jack Higham and Harrison Eastham combined breakbeat samples from ’90s/’00s electronic music with” a modern take on shoegaze & electronica.

“The record is a concept album that deals with loss and compartmentalizing grief inside your mind.” Eastham said in their song submission. “In this dreamlike place, you navigate the cold, dark, and rainy streets in search of closure.”

They will be playing shows around the release: March 28 in at Ridglea Room in Fort Worth, March 29 at the Gainesville Farmer’s Market, and March 30 at Three Links in Dallas.

Dorian Marsh, Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle

The songwriting trio has been collaborating for some time now, and their latest single “Towns in Between” shines a light on Dorian Marsh’s voice, wrapping the listener up in a sound drenched in warmth and bold in its vulnerability.

Last weekend, Marsh was a featured artist at the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival, accompanied on most songs by Cohen on a resonator guitar. He dedicated the song to his father during his performance.

Keep up with Dorian Marsh on his Instagram page for show announcements.

Rose Devika

Blending indie pop, alternative rock, and acoustic folk with a touch of classical influence, Rose Devika delivers a deeply personal and sonically rich experience in her latest single, “I Take It Personally.”

Raised in Toronto and now calling Addison home, Devika’s artistic journey began with poetry competitions as a teenager in Los Angeles before becoming one part of indie folk duo January Grit. Now fully immersed in the creative process—producing, mixing, and mastering her own work—she continues to shape her sound with meticulous craftsmanship.

“This song is about that feeling of frustration when someone tells you not to take their mood to heart, but every fiber of your being is taking it personally,” Devika shared in an interview with Rock the Pigeon. “I wanted it to be fun, sarcastic, and a little biting—but still completely honest.”

The Homegrown Music Show – 3/20/25

“Drown” – Tela Bella

“NeuroFuzzy” – LemonTech

“I Take It Personally” – Rose Devika

“Let it Ride” – Denver Williams

“Out of Time” – Matthew McNeal

“28770 – “”When” – Lia Graham

“Towns in Between” – Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle, Dorian Marsh

“Airplane Window” – A.J. LeGrand

“Afternoon Stars” – Travis Brink

“Love Song” – Harber Row

“Shallow” – Fever Cult

“Frankenstein” – Jessica Maeve

“Future People” – Helium Queens

“in the quiet hours” – October Dogs

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.