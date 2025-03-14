Homegrown Music Show: Joel Wells Jr, Alexandria Gore, Gladsun

This week, we heard “Reaching For Stars (Without A Clue)” by Denton band Upsetting, ahead of their opening set for Wheatus, the band behind “Teenage Dirtbag,” on April 1 at Tulips FTW. The show is part of Wheatus’ 25th anniversary tour of their debut album.

The new single “Steppin’ Out (ft. Britney Holmes)” by Cedar Hill artist Tony G Turner got a spin this week, plus the latest song “Here With Me” by Denton band Hampton.

The new melancholy melody “Vultures” by Depression Nap from Fort Worth got played ahead of their set this Saturday March 15 at Tulips FTW for Southside Spillover, the 2-day fest featuring local and touring bands coming thru North Texas during SXSW. Depression Nap takes the stage at 3:35 PM on Saturday, and the headliner of the night Joe P goes on at 11:45 PM.

Check out Celestial L’Amour in Fort Worth at The Post on March 27, after hearing their song”Turn The Page” on the show last night. Jaybirds and Crooked Bones are also on the bill.

You heard Dallas homegrown artist Silas Nello‘s “Unknown” on the show, and catch him tonight March 14 at Broken Anchor Studios in San Pedro, CA.

Joel Wells Jr.

This lifelong singer-songwriter and new father just released his debut album, a masterclass in soul and Americana. The self-titled Joel Wells Jr and the Revelers Hall Band released March 8, with this 11-track record showcasing this powerhouse singer’s dynamic vocal range.

Wells has been singing with the band at Revelers Hall since the venue opened in 2019, and Kevin Butler who plays sousaphone / bass in the band helped Wells create the big band sound behind his original music. Catch them live every Saturday and Sunday at Revelers Hall 2 PM – 5 PM.

Alexandria Gore

This Denton singer-songwriter’s latest single, “fault,” dropped in late January. She made the mix of pop and new wave sounds “for sad people.” Gore’s penchant for writing music with a nostalgic feel highlights influences from alternative / indie rock that makes you feel like you’re coasting through a dream in a flurry of clouds. The music video for “fault” will be featured at Thin Line Fest this year, which runs April 23 -April 27.

Gladsun

This young band from East Dallas just released their debut single “Die,” inspired by the sounds of ’60s pop rock and ’90s alternative. This single comes as the first song from the 6-song session with John Dufilo producing and on drums. Their music video was shot by Julian Sol Jordan.

The Homegrown Music Show – 3/13/25

“Free One” – Joel Wells Jr.

“Fault” – Alexandria Gore

“Way It Goes” – Dome Dwellers

“Reaching For Stars (Without A Clue)” – Upsetting

“Here With Me” – Hampton

“Steppin Out (feat. Britney Holmes)” – Tony G Turner

“Die” – Gladsun

“Bonnie & Clyde” – Alexandra

“Vultures” – Depression Nap

“Niberian Sun” – Atlantis Aquarius

“Unknown” – Silas Nello

“Turn The Page” – Celestial L’amour

“Got To Go” – Michael Fisher

“Got No Doubt” – Somogyi

