Kyshona performed a powerful set at the 5th annual Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

​The fifth annual Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival took place last Saturday at the Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth’s Near Southside Cultural District.

This year’s festival continued its tradition of celebrating and preserving the rich legacy of Black artists in American roots music, offering attendees a day filled with soulful performances, educational sessions, and communal experiences. Interactive elements included a workshop learning the bones, a folk percussion instrument, with Kafari and Demeanor, and a live podcast recording of Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer.

Yasmin Williams from Virginia captivated the audience with her acoustic guitar performance. At times she looked like she was in a trance while playing, deeply in tune with the moment she was creating. Williams mentioned being inspired by pioneering Black female guitarist Elizabeth Cotten, and paid homage to those who came before her.

Dorian Marsh delivered a performance that hinted at the emergence of a distinctive musical lore. Residing in Oak Cliff, in a home with historical ties to legends like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, Marsh brings a rich narrative to his artistry. Getting to hear his unique voice coupled with his collaborator Ian Ross Cohen on resonator was a treat. Marsh dedicated his latest single, “Towns In Between,” to his father, sharing a poignant story about driving through an overgrown town, and reflecting on the importance of enjoying the journey. He teased that an album of the same name will be released soon.

Kyshona‘s solo set was a highlight of the festival, offering a masterclass in storytelling and dynamic vocal range. Her performance stood out as one of the most compelling solo acts in recent memory, both intimate and powerful in nature. The South Carolina artist knew how to hold the audience in the palm of her hand.

Another Virgina artist, Tevis Hodge Jr, brought traditional blues vibes to the Rose Chapel, emphasizing the ancestral roots of his music. He remarked on moving away from labeling his work as ‘original’ music, acknowledging its deep ancestral connections. Hodge’s guitar skills were nothing short of remarkable, delivering songs with an authenticity that resonated deeply with the audience.

Dom Flemons, a Grammy-winning artist based in Nashville, provided a performance that was both entertaining and educational. His set felt like a joyful history lesson, reflecting his passion for preserving and sharing the rich heritage of American roots music. Flemons’ storytelling, including anecdotes like white-water rafting with Yo-Yo Ma and the creation of “Lost River Blues” on the banjo, added depth to his performance. His infectious grin and engaging narratives left nothing to be desired as he received a standing ovation at the end of his set. Catch him on his program the American Songster Radio Show.

Each performer exuded star power, offering the audience a profound connection to centuries of knowledge and truth through their music. The festival was not just about performances; it was a celebration of preservation. The venue, Southside Preservation Hall, embodies this mission, championing music that often doesn’t receive mainstream attention.

Roots music in African-American history is sacred, and opening one’s heart to the stories shared on stage felt like embracing one of the purest forms of art.​ The Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival continues to be a beacon of cultural preservation and innovation, honoring the past while inspiring future generations.

The crowd inside the Southside Preservation Hall for the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Yasmin Williams brought her acoustic guitar playing to the main stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas artist Dorian Marsh (left) played a set with his collaborators Max Twaddle (middle) and Ian Ross Cohen (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles

A moment of gratitude with Dorian Marsh. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music lovers came from all around to witness these roots music artists. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ian Ross Cohen on resonator with Dorian Marsh. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Inside the historic Rose Chapel at Southside Preservation Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

American songster Dom Flemons on the main stage at the 5th annual Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival at Southside Preservation Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tevis Hodge Jr played a very trad blues set inside the Rose Chapel at Southside Preservation Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The house band for the end-of-the-night circle and square dancing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Attendees had a good time learning how to circle and square dance. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A genuine 5th generation Texan on stage at the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Musician and activist Brandi Waller-Pace is the driving force behind the Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

