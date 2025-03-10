10 songs to turn up for International Women’s Day

Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women across the globe while recognizing the ongoing fight for gender equality. Originating from early 20th-century labor movements, the day has grown into a worldwide call to honor women’s contributions in every field—including music.

North Texas is home to a vibrant and diverse community of female artists whose music spans genres and styles, each bringing a unique voice to the celebration. Here are 10 songs by local artists to turn up in honor of International Women’s Day.

“Aspirin (Don’t Come For Me)” – Lorena Leigh

With an infectious blend of indie-pop and her signature mermaid cowgirl style, Lorena Leigh delivers a fierce anthem of self-assurance in “Aspirin (Don’t Come For Me).” Her unapologetic lyrics make this track a perfect empowerment boost.

“Gin & Tonic” – Porsha Jay

Smooth and soulful, Porsha Jay’s “Gin & Tonic” blends R&B and jazz influences to create a track as intoxicating as its title. Her velvety vocals and rich storytelling make for a captivating listening experience.

“25” – Xandri

Young artist Xandri is repping the Black LGBTQIA+ community in the alt-rock scene with her latest single, “25.” This high-energy anthem is powerful, showcasing this rising artist’s bold lyricism, and ability to fuse alternative and pop-punk influences into a track that resonates with self-discovery and resilience.

“Tortured Artist” – Claire Hinkle

Claire Hinkle calls out the pretentiousness of a self-proclaimed “tortured artist” in this sharp and witty track. With biting lyrics and an indie-folk sound, she delivers a playful yet pointed critique of seemingly fake cowboy narcissists in this country diss track. [Warning: The song contains explicit language]

“LOVERGIIRL” – Astrogiirl

This sensual r&b track took home “Best R&B Song” at the Dallas Entertainment Awards this year, and Astrogiirl also took home the Best New Artist award too. This breezy track floats through the air like a fresh breeze on a Spring day.

“Peace For Me” – K. Avett

With powerful gospel and soul roots, K. Avett’s “Peace For Me” is a moving plea for inner tranquility. Her soaring vocals and heartfelt delivery make this song an emotional standout in a political climate that needs more peace.

“Run to the Sturgeon Moon” – Trees Marie

Dallas songstress and powerhouse vocalist Trees Marie’s song “Run to the Sturgeon Moon” shows off her massive vocal range and her killer band. Blast this song in your car while speeding down the highway.

“Malos Modales” – Ceci Ceci

Bilingual and genre-blending, Ceci Ceci’s “Malos Modales” fuses Latin rhythms with indie-pop sensibilities. Her sultry voice and rhythmic grooves create a track that’s both danceable and expressive.

“1B41” – Darstar

Darstar’s “1B41” takes on the bittersweet reality of being the girl someone dates before they meet the one they marry. Despite its melancholic theme, the song’s upbeat energy and catchy melodies make it an addictive listen with danceable rhythms.

“Shallow” – Fever Cult

Closing out the list is “Shallow” by Fort Worth’s Fever Cult, an alt-rock gem bursting with raw energy and haunting harmonies. Their blend of grunge and dream-pop elements makes this track a soothing listen.

Want more? Check out a playlist below of North Texas femme artists on Spotify, curated by Waffles. You may have heard many songs on the Homegrown Music Show on Thursdays 7pm-8pm on KXT Radio.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

