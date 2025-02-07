ZZ Top’s “Afterburner,” and four other Texas-tied albums turning 40 this year

ZZ Top’s “Afterburner” turns 40 this year. Photo: Ross Halfin

As 2025 rolls on, we continue our backward glance at Texas-tied albums celebrating significant birthdays in the next 12 months.

For this batch, we’ve arranged, chronologically by release date, a handful of mostly North Texas-rooted records which will hit 40 years over the course of 2025. (In case you missed it, here are the albums celebrating their 50th anniversaries and 45th anniversaries this year.)



The Highwaymen, Highwayman (released May 6, 1985)

Country music supergroup The Highwaymen is one of those concepts you’re amazed wasn’t made reality sooner. Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson joined forces for this debut album, which features plenty of spot-on covers of writers like Cindy Walker, Guy Clark and John Prine, and cameos from the likes of Marty Stuart and Johnny Rodriguez.

Pantera, I Am the Night (released Aug. 16, 1985)

Arlington metal legends Pantera cut Night, their third full-length effort, in Pantego, and the record would be the final one featuring original vocalist Terry Glaze — Phil Anselmo would take over those duties with the band’s subsequent studio record, 1988’s Power Metal. Originally, the album was available only on vinyl and cassette tape, and to this day, still has never been officially released on compact disc.

Butthole Surfers, Cream Corn from the Socket of Davis (released Oct. 1985)

This EP from psychedelic punk provocateurs Butthole Surfers, which follows its explosive 1984 debut, leaves quite an impression in the space of just four songs — the late Arlington native Teresa Nervosa drums on two, while King Coffey takes the other two. (The “Davis” in question is the late Sammy Davis, Jr.) The project was first released in the United Kingdom; Davis had its U.S. release the following year.

ZZ Top, Afterburner (released Oct. 28, 1985)

ZZ Top’s ninth studio album arrived in the wake of its enormously successful predecessor, 1983’s Eliminator (which gave the world “Sharp-Dressed Man,” “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’”). While it didn’t quite reach the heights of Eliminator (more than 11 million copies sold), Afterburner is still no slouch: Over five million copies sold, and it spawned a hit single, “Sleeping Bag.”

Christopher Cross, Every Turn of the World (released Nov. 12, 1985)

San Antonio native and yacht rock co-progenitor Cross was five years removed from his history-making Grammy run, and more comfortable pivoting to something a bit harder with this, his third studio album. The heavier sound isn’t quite so smooth and sun-dappled — “Charm the Snake” has some bite — but Cross comfortably transcends light pop. (Bonus: Richard Marx contributes backing vocals!)

