Tripping Daisy in 1998 Photo: Courtesy Good Records

As 2025 rolls on, we continue our backward glance at Texas-tied albums celebrating significant birthdays in the next 12 months.

For this batch, we’ve arranged, chronologically by release date, a handful of mostly North Texas-rooted records which will turn 30 this year. (In case you missed it, here are the albums celebrating their 50th anniversaries, 45th anniversaries, 40th anniversaries and 35th anniversaries this year.)



The Highwaymen, The Road Goes On Forever (released April 4, 1995)

The third and final album from this country supergroup takes its title from the Robert Earl Keen tune of the same name. Fittingly, the song closes out the original 11-track collection — a 2005 reissue tacked on six more songs. Texas talent, apart from Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson, of course, abounds here: Stephen Bruton contributed a pair of songs, as did Billy Joe Shaver and A.L. Owens.

Sixpence None The Richer, This Beautiful Mess (released April 18, 1995)

The New Braunfels alt-rock quartet, anchored by the luminous vocals of New Braunfels native Leigh Nash, was still in its Christian pop-rock phase with this second album. The mainstream would come calling two years later, as its 1997 self-titled follow-up, which featured “Kiss Me” and a cover of “There She Goes,” rocketed the band to stardom.

Deep Blue Something, Home (released June 13, 1995)

First released independently in 1994, this sophomore effort from Dallas rockers Deep Blue Something — yes, the one with “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” — was re-released the following year by Interscope Records. The quartet, who co-produced Home with David Castell, toured with Duran Duran in support of the album, which makes room for a Beatles cover, and its smash hit single.

Tripping Daisy, I Am an Elastic Firecracker (released June 20, 1995)

The wider world got a healthy taste of the psychedelic alt-rock tendencies of Dallas singer-songwriter Tim DeLaughter with this major label debut. Although it was the band’s second studio effort, following 1992’s Bill, Firecracker cemented Tripping Daisy’s status as ascendant mid-‘90s rock gods, thanks to the runaway success of lead single “I Got a Girl.”

Selena, Dreaming of You (released July 18, 1995)

The fifth and final studio album of south Texas Tejano music star Selena was released posthumously amid incredibly tragic circumstances, hitting stores just four months after the 23-year-old’s murder. You, which sold 175,000 copies on its first day of release, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the first predominantly Spanish language record to accomplish that feat.

Kris Kristofferson, A Moment of Forever (released Aug. 15, 1995)

Another busy year for the acclaimed singer-songwriter, who participated in the final Highwaymen album earlier in 1995, as he teamed up with producer Don Was for this solo LP. Befitting his stature, Kristofferson enlisted some killer collaborators here, including Jim Keltner, Stephen Bruton, Benmont Tench and Waddy Wachtel.

Lisa Loeb, Tails (released Sept. 26, 1995)

Technically, the Dallas-bred singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb shares credit for this, her second studio album, as it’s the only project released under the name Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories. This alt-rock collection is also noteworthy for also serving as the vehicle for “Stay (I Missed You),” Loeb’s massive hit which first appeared on the 1994 soundtrack for the film Reality Bites.

Jack Ingram, self-titled (released Sept. 30, 1995)

Born in Houston and a graduate from Southern Methodist University, Ingram took the plunge into a music career with his self-titled debut, the first of three projects he’d release in 1995. A showcase for his own work, Ingram also makes room here for covers of Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Robert Earl Keen.

Meat Loaf, Welcome to the Neighborhood (released Oct. 27, 1995)

Dallas native Marvin Lee Aday kept the pedal to the metal with this, his seventh studio album, a concept album produced in part by Sammy Hagar and Steven Van Zandt. The hard rock belter had some top-notch material to work with, as Hagar, Diane Warren, Jim Steinman and Tom Waits all contributed tunes.

Asleep at the Wheel, The Wheel Keeps on Rollin’ (released Nov. 21, 1995)

The Western swing collective’s first studio album in a decade also served to mark Asleep at the Wheel’s 25th birthday. Following a successful Bob Wills tribute album two years earlier, this record, co-produced by Ray Benson and which would earn a Grammy for best country instrumental performance, features cameos from the likes of Lloyd Maines and finds the Wheel covering everything from Eric Clapton to Tex Williams.

Pat Green, Dancehall Dreamer (released Dec. 10, 1995)

It all started here for San Antonio-born and now Fort Worth-based troubadour Pat Green. The tunes here would set the template for his ascent to the big time, which would arrive in relatively short order, when Green signed a major label deal just a few years after gigging around the state, playing every dive bar and dancehall he could.

Jack Ingram, Lonesome Questions (released Dec. 12, 1995)

Hot on the heels of his eponymous debut and a sizzling Live at Adair’s album came this third album in less than three months (strike while the iron’s hot!). Much of Questions is Ingram’s second stab at many of the songs found on his debut.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).