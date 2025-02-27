The Love Mic gives space to a melting pot of Dallas talent every Monday

Monday night at Sundown at Granada unveiled a creative haven in the heart of Dallas: The Love Mic. This weekly event is far from a typical open mic. Serving as a melting pot of talent and expression, every performer—from the nervous beginner to the emerging star—receives a single song to share their truth.
Under the energetic guidance of host Janna Wilson, whose candid humor and raunchy stage banter set a refreshingly unfiltered tone, the evening became a dynamic blend of soulful melodies, raw poetry, and spontaneous moments of joy. Janna brands the event as a “mental health open mic.” She has crafted a space where conversations about vulnerability, healing, and authentic self-expression are as important as the music. The space she makes for artists has created a vibrant community in bloom.
Over 30 people signed up for the mic this week, including singer-songwriters, poets, singers performing originals & covers, dancers and rappers. There was an air of eagerness from the individuals willing to put the time in to get their one performance in the spotlight. You could sense the micro-economy happening in this small space, as artists trade information and talk about potential collaborations.
The Love Mic is a celebration of community. The audience—ranging from passionate 20-somethings to more seasoned art lovers—enjoys a warm, supportive atmosphere, where the crowd isn’t afraid to make some noise and get hype for their performers. The young crowd is challenging the old phrase, “Dallas don’t dance.”
Know Before You Go
- Cover Charge: $8 for everyone, whether performing or in the audience.
- Timing: Sign-up begins at 6 PM, with music starting around at 7 PM until 10 PM
- Plan Ahead: Arriving early is recommended to secure a spot on stage.
- Specials: Enjoy food and drink deals available throughout the evening.
- Mindset: Come with an open mind—The Love Mic celebrates creativity, diversity, and mental health through authentic self-expression.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
