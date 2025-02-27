The Love Mic gives space to a melting pot of Dallas talent every Monday

Kayla Raquel’s bubbly personality shined as she performed her original song “Flying High” at The Love Mic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Monday night at Sundown at Granada unveiled a creative haven in the heart of Dallas: The Love Mic. This weekly event is far from a typical open mic. Serving as a melting pot of talent and expression, every performer—from the nervous beginner to the emerging star—receives a single song to share their truth.

Under the energetic guidance of host Janna Wilson, whose candid humor and raunchy stage banter set a refreshingly unfiltered tone, the evening became a dynamic blend of soulful melodies, raw poetry, and spontaneous moments of joy. Janna brands the event as a “mental health open mic.” She has crafted a space where conversations about vulnerability, healing, and authentic self-expression are as important as the music. The space she makes for artists has created a vibrant community in bloom.

Over 30 people signed up for the mic this week, including singer-songwriters, poets, singers performing originals & covers, dancers and rappers. There was an air of eagerness from the individuals willing to put the time in to get their one performance in the spotlight. You could sense the micro-economy happening in this small space, as artists trade information and talk about potential collaborations.

The Love Mic is a celebration of community. The audience—ranging from passionate 20-somethings to more seasoned art lovers—enjoys a warm, supportive atmosphere, where the crowd isn’t afraid to make some noise and get hype for their performers. The young crowd is challenging the old phrase, “Dallas don’t dance.”

Know Before You Go

Cover Charge: $8 for everyone, whether performing or in the audience.

Rapper Manii performed his upcoming single “Stars Are Made of Fire” early to a packed crowd at The Love Mic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“I wrote this song because of this feeling I’m feeling right now: anxiety,” Adreanne Tripp nervously laughed before blowing away the crowd with her sultry guitar and vocals. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Greg Oliphant performed his original spoken word piece “I Am Black History” as an intro to his singing and dancing performance of Janet Jackson’s “Doesn’t Really Matter.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Booker T & SMU graduate River Ribas read poetry from their recently published book “Still River.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

JBA & Kuzo performed their upcoming single on stage at The Love Mic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Xiamara (zee-ah-MAH-ra) performed an enchanting rendition of “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway, showcasing her angelic tone that’s hard to ignore. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Detroit native & Dallas resident Jayveon Jackson’s confidence on stage got the crowd dancing & singing back his words in his song “Nights Like This.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tatianna performed her first original song “Lover Girl” for the first time at The Love Open Mic, showing her potential with vocal runs for days in this soulful r&b track. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Singer songwriter Rylin Rivas’ powerful vocal performance was impressive at The Love Mic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pakistani American hip hop artist Khurram performed his latest single “Love Torture” to a hype crowd at The Love Mic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

