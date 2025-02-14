The Homegrown Music Show: Tommy Raps, K. Avett, Van Darien

This week, we opened the show honoring Black History Month, which included Dallas artist Buffalo Black‘s “New Beginning (prd. by Nyquill)” from his album SURRILLA. The record is a contemporary re-imagining of the “Hero’s Journey” filtered through the perspective of urban youth.

Fort Worth’ Darstar got to premiere their new punk-electro-grunge / power-pop song “1B41” on the show yesterday. It’s a song about being the girl that people date before they meet the person they actually marry. Catch them Saturday, May 17 at The Wildflower Festival in Richardson.

Still-unreleased “Hundred Dollar Bill” by Denver Williams & the Gas Money premiered on the show as well, officially dropping everywhere February 18. The single is the first release from Part 1 of his upcoming full-length record, Let It Ride. Catch him and the band live February 20 at Tulips FTW w/ Son of Stan and KNETX from Austin.

In punk-related news, Sealion from Dallas is reuniting for a show March 1 at Spinster Records w/ Roach Noises – so we got to hear “Break My Bones” from their 2018 EP Nothing Nowhere. The event is an all-ages free show, but Spinster will also be accepting donations for Say It With Your Chest, whose mission is to build community through education & mutual aid.

We heard a spin of “Ugly” by Dallas garage-punk band Overshare, ahead of their show at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton on February 21 for Tornado Time Chaos Fest.

The last premiere has a Tex-Mex flavor with “k linda te ves” by rafa, whose new single drops everywhere today for Valentine’s Day. The self-proclaimed “emo Latino” artist is originally from Rio Grande Valley, but is now a Dallas artist.

Tommy Raps

From his 2025 album GROWTH (EP), Tommy Raps’ new single “U Deserve Thursdays” came out last night and opened up the Homegrown Music Show. He describes the EP as “13 years crammed into 16 mins. Tommy Raps, fka So-So Topic’s first release under the new moniker – a prequel to an all new story featuring a fresh perspective on time, life, and self-love from your favorite rapper.”

This month, Tommy is also continuing his project of making raps and videos for Black History Month, honoring many individuals including Simone Biles, Kendrick Lamar, James Earl Jones, Alice Coltrane and more. See his Instagram page.

K. Avett

Produced by Grammy-winner Dallas producer Mudukwu Chinwah, who wrote Erykah Badu’s “Love of my life,” K. Avett’s new song, “Peace For Me,” comes at the perfect time; we could all use a little more peace.

“It acknowledges that life will always have its storms, but we can learn to cultivate an inner calm that allows us to stand firm,” K. Avett said in a statement. “In a world where anxiety often feels like the default setting, denying it and choosing peace can feel almost revolutionary.”

Check out the music video that drops with the song below.

Van Darien

From her upcoming album bummertown, Van Darien’s new single “Haunted House” comes just in time for Valentine’s Day. “It’s a spooky lil love song inspired by an animatronic haunted house in Cave City Kentucky,” she said in a statement.

The Weatherford native will be in Fort Worth on February 21 at The Post, opening for a song swap with Erick Willis & Zach Nytomt. She’ll also be at Parker County Brewing Company on February 20 in Willow Park.

The Homegrown Music Show – 2/13/25

“U Deserve Thursdays” – Tommy Raps

“New Beginnings (prd. by Nyquill)” – Buffalo Black

“Peace For Me” – K. Avett

“Haunted House” – Van Darien

“Ugly” – Overshare

“1B41” – Darstar

“Hundred Dollar Bill” – Denver Williams

“Miss Communication” – Polystarra

“Break My Bones” – Sealion

“We Were Just Talking” – XUAN

“Girl U Want” – Volleys

“Close To You” – 1WILLAYE ft. Loners Club

“k linda te ves” – rafa

“28157 – “”Valuation” – Clayton Serafy

“Queen of the Clowns” – Summer Dean

