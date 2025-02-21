The Homegrown Music Show: The Park Sitters, xandri, kayli

On the third week of honoring Black History Month, we heard Angel White‘s single “CROSSROADS,” from his upcoming debut album GHOST OF THE WEST: THE ALBUM dropping March 7. Catch him March 13 at Luck Reunion during SXSW at Willie Nelson’s Ranch alongside Charley Crockett, Jesse Welles, Wonder Women of Country, Lukas Nelson and more.

Ahead of her first appearance at the Auckland Arts Festival in New Zealand next month, we heard “Same Way” by Dallas artist Maya Piata, who hails from both New Orleans creole and indigenous heritage.

“Thief of Joy” by McKinney artist Ghost Cloak got a spin, and you can catch him live March 8 at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton with Matthew McNeal & Jackson Scribner.

Plano artist Trevor Renteria‘s brand new single “Gotta Get Out” premiered on the show last night, and drops everywhere today. Fun fact: Trevor’s mom plays keys on the track.

We enjoyed RAVS‘ single “Isolated,” and you can catch her and her band The Akrylx every Sunday at weekly residency 7pm-10pm at The Free Man in Deep Ellum.

Young Remy Reilly‘s debut single “26” reminded us of why she’s been a rising star in the Dallas music scene. She opens the show tonight February 21 at Double Wide in Deep Ellum for The Dirty Shirts’ farewell party, with support from Clayton Serafy and more special guests.

Brand new three-way collaboration song “Pomona” from Dallas artists Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddle and Dorian Marsh showcased the songwriters’ musical chemistry.

The Park Sitters

Plano band The Park Sitters return with their dreamy new single, “Lavender,” a lush and groovy track that fans of Khruangbin will love. Rooted in a years-long friendship between singer/guitarist Wesley and drummer Nick—who first connected over their love of drums in Red Oak—the band found its missing piece when bassist Iván joined in 2023. “Lavender” offers a taste of their upcoming EP, set to drop later this year.

xandri

Dallas artist xandri reps the Black LGBTQIA+ community in the alt-rock scene with her new single, “25.” Backed by TJ Novak (Curl) on guitar and Steve Baker (formerly of City of Auburn and Midnight Soul) on drums, she blends a range of influences while pushing genre boundaries. “25” showcases her unique sound and begins to create a path to understand her as an artist.

kayli

Rowlett singer-songwriter Kayli Denney (whose release is under just kayli) makes a heartfelt debut with her first single, “Another Man’s Job.” Released at a sold-out show at Live Happy Lane Winery, the song pays tribute to step-parents and guardians who step up when they don’t have to but choose to. With the support of a Nashville-based management team, Kayli is making her mark with this emotional and deeply personal track, now available on all streaming platforms.

The Homegrown Music Show – 2/20/25

“CROSSROADS” – Angel White

“Same Way” – Maya Piata

“Clarification” – Altitude

“Lavender” – Park Sitters

“Thief of Joy” – Ghost Cloak

“A Lullaby” – Scarlett Deering

“Gotta Get Out” – Trevor Reneria

“Isolated” – RAVS

“25” – xandri

“Another Man’s Job” – kayli

“Pomona” – Ian Ross Cohen, Max Twaddles, Dorian Marsh

“26” – Remy Reilly

“All The Best” – First Tomorrow

“Creating Space” – Wolves Reign

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.