The Homegrown Music Show: Blue Capricorn, JOYLAND, Katherine Paterson

This week kicked off with honoring Black North Texas music for the first HGMS of Black History Month, starting with “IMAGINE (Interlude)” by RC & the Gritz featuring Bobby Sessions and ZYAH.

KXT’s own midday host La Bell also got a nod for Black History Month, with her passionate performance of “Floyd’s Song,” featuring KnowShame. Catch her playing live every Friday night at The Magnolia in Fort Worth.

Carrollton indie psych-rock band Citrus premiered their new single “Where the Edges Meet” on the show this week, and have a release party tonight, February 7 at Ruins with Igimeji in Deep Ellum.

High School Musical alum and Dallas native Adrian Lyles had his brand new single “King of Everything” on the show this week, and will be at Club Dada on February 14 for a homecoming show on Valentines Day with Almost Monday.

You heard “Run” by skirts this week, ahead of her free JAMBALOO set at Club Dada this Saturday February 8 with Lomelda, Greg Mendez, and Proun.

Blue Capricorn

Blue Capricorn is the solo project of Dallas-based Latinx multi-instrumentalist and singer Rodrigo Caraballo-Marin. His music is characterized by a fusion of experimental noise elements with melodic structures, creating a distinctive sound that challenges traditional genre boundaries. His latest single, “HEAR ME OUT,” exemplifies his ability to blend emotive vocals with intricate instrumentation.

His sonic experimentation and willingness to push musical boundaries earned him Best Experimental Noise Act at the 2nd annual Dallas Entertainment Awards last week.

JOYLAND

Dallas native Joshua Dylan Balis has a new project called Joyland, and his debut song “Mysterious Ways” premiered on the Homegrown Music Show this week ahead of its official drop today. The song’s raw & vulnerable performance grapples with the struggle of maintaining positive mental health.

He’ll be playing a Dallas invasion show in Nashville to celebrate the release this Saturday February 8 at The Bowery Vault with fellow Dallas artists Evan Boyer and Timlightyear.

Katherine Paterson

The soft-hearted Dallas songstress had her song “Muscle to Bone” get a spin this week, from her latest album, Wake. Her intensely talented vocal performance thrives on the recording, and the lyrics tear into your soul like a lion eating a steak. Listen to her album and find out why she won Best Songwriter at the Dallas Entertainment Awards last week.

Find her playing music every Tuesday at Tande Thai at Grandscape in The Colony.

The Homegrown Music Show – 2/6/25

“IMAGINE (Interlude) feat. Bobby Sessions & ZYAH” – RC & the Gritz

“Floyd’s Song” – La Bell

“Nothing is Impossible” – Lou Charle$

“Mysterious Ways” – JOYLAND

“Muscle to Bone” – Katherine Paterson

“Hope” – D And Chi

“Where the Edges Meet” – Citrus

“Run” – skirts

“Hear Me Out” – Blue Capricorn

“King of Everything” – Adrian Lyles

“4U” – Slow Joy

“Gin & Tonic” – Porsha Jay

“Matrix” – Cayuga All-Stars

“Malos Modales” – Ceci Ceci

“Blue Magnolia” – Electrophunk / David Ramirez

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.