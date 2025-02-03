The anti-love song bracket’s final four has arrived. Cast your votes to decide the last two standing

Who needs love? Not us — and not our listeners, either — as KXT’s Anti-Love Song Bracket enters its third week, and we zero in on our final four of broken-hearted misery.



Interestingly, three of the final four contenders are either bands fronted by women or female singer-songwriters: Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” shattered the chances of Greg Kihn’s “Breakup Song,” while Lucinda Williams stifled the Kaiser Chiefs’ “Everyday I Love You Less and Less,” Miley Cyrus and her “Flowers” overgrew Violent Femmes’ “Kiss Off,” and Teddy Swims closed “The Door” on Hank Williams and his “Lovesick Blues.”

So, our final four will be a face-off between Blondie and Lucinda Williams, and Miley Cyrus versus Teddy Swims.

Once again, we’re asking you, our dear, disenchanted readers, help us refine this list even further, and get us to the top two least lovey-dovey tunes, as we draw ever closer to — ugh — Valentine’s Day.

You can see the updated bracket below. Cast your votes now!