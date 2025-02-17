PHOTOS: Sold-out Adair’s Saloon 62nd Anniversary w/ Vandoliers, Summer Dean

Summer Dean carries the energy of a woman in her prime. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Adair’s Saloon celebrated its 62nd anniversary with a packed-out, sold-out show yesterday afternoon, proving that even after six decades, the legendary Deep Ellum honky tonk is still a cornerstone of Texas music.

“This place has been here my whole life,” Mesquite native Alisha Gain said outside of Adair’s. “My dad used to come here and drink beer.” Gain represents the generations of Texans who’ve found a second home in Adair’s beneath the layers of stickers & graffiti that tell decades’ worth of stories.

The perfect lineup of Vandoliers, Summer Dean and J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed blended old-school country grit with roots rock ‘n’ roll + cowpunk.

The show had been fully ticketed and sold out two weeks in advance—giving opener & event booker J. Isaiah Evans a full-circle moment. His other band, The 40 Acre Mule, played their first ever show at Adair’s. He also announced that the Boss Tweed’s first album will be coming out this Summer, on July 11, humorously adding that 7-Eleven will be handing out free Slurpees in honor of the date.

The band played a couple of new tracks, including “Another Doin’ Wrong Song,” a roots-rock jam infused with a surprising surf-rock twist that had the crowd dancing from the start.

Summer Dean took the stage next, radiating the kind of effortless honky-tonk charm that’s made her one of Texas’ rising country stars. Dressed in black lace and backed by a band of expert players, she owned the stage with a natural confidence that drew the crowd in. “I’ve sacrificed everything in my life,” she declared during her set, “to make traditional country cool again.”

Dean’s set was a masterclass in storytelling, balancing heartfelt twang with sharp-witted humor. She spoke of her recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry, where she proudly represented Texas with two songs, including “She Ain’t Me.” When she launched into her latest single, a cover of the 1980s country hit “Somebody’s Knockin’,” the crowd eagerly sang along, embracing the throwback energy.

By the time Vandoliers hit the stage, the crowd was packed in tight, ready for a high-energy finale. It was hard to believe that this was the band’s first time playing Adair’s. Known for their raucous blend of punk, country, and Tex-Mex influences, the six-piece group quite literally spilled off the stage.

Keyboard / trumpet player Cory Graves took up a corner stage left, and fearless band leader Joshua Fleming performed front and center, not 2 feet away from the front row of die-hard fans—better known as the Troublemakers.

“This might be a contender for my favorite top 5 shows ever,” Joshua Fleming said with a Texas-sized grin. “There’s just something about playing on a floor. There’s magic in it.”

In true Troublemakers fashion, the crowd sang back the lyrics of every song back to the band, creating a powerful exchange of energy that encapsulated the spirit of 62 years of Adair’s: the music brings us together.

Diehard fans braved the 45 degree wind in the Commerce St corridor to wait for doors to open for Adair’s Saloon 62nd Anniversary party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed opened up the sold-out show at the Adair’s Saloon 62nd Anniversary bash. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sherri Ragsdale and Al Bicking front of stage for J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed. Photo: Jessica Waffles

J. Isaiah Evans’ powerful voice boomed at Adair’s Saloon. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fort Worth’s Summer Dean is back in town from her Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cheers to Adair’s Saloon’s 62nd year (with Summer Dean). Photo: Jessica Waffles

The iconic Summer Dean. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Producer & musician Kevin Skrla playing a guitar he made himself with Summer Dean. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Photographers Robert Chickering of the Chickering Project (left) and Janna Jones Hopkins, avid Vandoliers supporter. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Remarkably, the show was the first time Vandoliers had ever played Adair’s Saloon. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sometime around 7pm on a Sunday night at Adair’s Saloon. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The energy was electric for the 62nd Anniversary of iconic honky tonk dive bar Adair’s Saloon. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s easy to catch Trey Alfaro smiling on drums with Vandoliers. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The front row of Vandoliers show are always filled with super-fans called The Troublemakers. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dustin Fleming laying down the law on guitar at Adair’s Saloon. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The joy that Travis Curry brings to stage can light up a whole honky tonk. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The incomparable Joshua Fleming at the helm of Vandoliers for their first show at Adair’s Saloon. Photo: Jessica Waffles

