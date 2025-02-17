Pantera’s “Cowboys from Hell” and nine more Texas-tied albums turning 35 this year

Vanilla Ice’s “To the Extreme” turns 35 in 2025. Photo: EMI Records

As 2025 rolls on, we continue our backward glance at Texas-tied albums celebrating significant birthdays in the next 12 months.

For this batch, we’ve arranged, chronologically by release date, a handful of mostly North Texas-rooted records which will hit 35 years over the course of 2025. (In case you missed it, here are the albums celebrating their 50th anniversaries, 45th anniversaries and 40th anniversaries this year.)



The Highwaymen, Highwayman 2 (released Feb. 27, 1990)

Five years on from their first collaborative effort, the country supergroup The Highwaymen — Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings — returned for a follow-up. While it spawned a single, “Silver Stallion,” which briefly made an impact on the charts, the sequel was not nearly the success its predecessor was.

Kris Kristofferson, Third World Warrior (released March 6, 1990)

For his 15th studio album, Kristofferson went deeply political, crafting a concept album about urgent issues then-percolating in the world. In part because his musical career was then on the wane — and, amusingly enough, because of the release of Highwayman 2 just seven days prior — Warrior didn’t leave much of an impression.

George Strait, Livin’ It Up (released May 15, 1990)

The honky-tonk upstart George Strait was 10 albums into his career by the time he dropped this collection, which features one of his finest moments, a sparkling (as it were) rendition of Bill Mack’s effervescent Western swing classic “Drinking Champagne.”

Crosby, Stills & Nash, Live It Up (released June 26, 1990)

Perhaps the cover art — which features hot dogs on sticks in front of the moon and Earth — should’ve been a warning sign. This sixth Crosby, Stills & Nash LP is generally regarded as a whiff; Crosby was recently out of prison, and the trio tried to marry its distinctive vocal blend with a slick, late ‘80s style to middling effect.

Pantera, Cowboys from Hell (released July 24, 1990)

Arlington thrash metal legends Pantera made their major label debut with this, their fifth studio album, cut like its predecessors at Pantego Sound. While the subsequent release, Vulgar Display of Power, is considered the band’s high watermark, this intense, propulsive collection remains a stone-cold classic.

George Michael, Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1 (released Sept. 3, 1990)

One-time Dallas resident George Michael faced the daunting task of following up his smash solo debut Faith with this expansive, engaging collection. Moodier and more contemplative, Prejudice would yield multiple hit singles, including “Praying for Time” and “Freedom ’90,” but also stand as his last release of new material for six years, owing to his legal fight with his former record label.

Vanilla Ice, To the Extreme (released Sept. 10, 1990)

The Dallas man born Rob Van Winkle — perhaps better known by his stage name Vanilla Ice; word to ya mutha — became a superstar thanks to this major label debut, recorded at Luminous Sound in Dallas. The hit “Ice Ice Baby” would ensure Extreme topped the Billboard 200 chart for an astonishing 16 straight weeks, and ultimately go platinum seven times over.

Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Family Style (released Sept. 25, 1990)

This record stands as the only officially released studio effort featuring the Vaughan brothers performing together. It arrived, tragically, about a month after Stevie Ray Vaughan died in a Wisconsin helicopter crash. The siblings enlisted some heavy hitters to contribute — Doyle Bramhall, Nile Rodgers and Tawatha Agee, among others, turn up throughout.

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Ghost of a Dog (released Oct. 30, 1990)

Oak Cliff native Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians followed their splashy major label debut and its chart-topping hit single “What I Am,” with this sophomore effort which, while far less celebrated, is no less a compelling showcase for the bewitching alchemy of Brickell and her musical collaborators (Kenny Withrow, Wes Burt-Martin, Brad Houser, Matt Chamberlain and John Bush). The band went on hiatus following Dog; its next release wouldn’t be for another 16 years.

MC 900 Ft. Jesus, Hell with the Lid Off (released Nov. 9, 1990)

Dallas-based rapper Mark Griffin (aka MC 900 Ft. Jesus) made his full-length debut with this vaguely conceptual work, created in partnership with DJ Zero, touching on everything from angels and UFOs to voodoo and heaven.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).