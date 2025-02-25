New Fort Worth music venue puts ‘The Spotlight’ on Sundance Square

A new music venue named The Spotlight is slated to open in the former location of Caravan of Dreams later in 2025. Photo: Marcheta Fornoff/KERA.

A new live music venue is coming to downtown Fort Worth.

The club, called The Spotlight, will open later in 2025, said a spokesperson for Sundance Square, who offered no further details.

It will be in the same location previously occupied by the storied nightclub Caravan of Dreams, a unique performance space that showcased live dance, theater, poetry and musical performances. The club, with its iconic geodesic dome, operated from 1983 to 2001.

Fort Worthians Ornette Coleman and T Bone Burnett performed there. So did Dallas’ Stevie Ray Vaughan and national greats Eartha Kitt and Herbie Hancock.

The new venue answers a question that has been puzzling Fort Worth residents who watched three popular tenants slowly announce their moves from the same stretch of Houston Street, all owned and managed by Sundance Square.

Reata Restaurant, which moved into 310 Houston St. in 2002, announced it was seeking a new location in March of 2022 after it was not offered the opportunity to renew its lease.

In May of 2024, comedy club Four Day Weekend found itself in a similar situation after nearly three decades of producing shows at 312 Houston St.

Later last year, Melt Ice Creams, which had occupied 308 Houston St. for five years, announced its departure .

